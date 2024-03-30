“That was horrific”: Ragin’ Cajuns dominate Bobcats to clinch series

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Kameron Weil (11) goes to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

A stellar performance on the mound from freshman pitcher Chase Morgan and a monstrous offensive performance led the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (19-8, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) to a 16-5 victory over Texas State baseball (15-12, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference), clinching the series for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The win brings the Ragin’ Cajuns’ win streak to 10 games.

“[That was] horrific, to be honest with you,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “[We] got beat on all sides of the baseball and got dominated on our home turf.”

Sophomore outfielders Caleb Stelly, Luke Yuhasz and senior outfielder Josh Alexander all hit home runs. Alexander had three hits total on the night.

Morgan starred on the mound, allowing only one run on two hits in five innings of work.

The Ragin’ Cajuns started scoring early and never looked back. A three-spot was put up in both the second and third innings to make it 6-0, and a run was added in both the fourth and sixth innings to make the score 8-0.

Sophomore designated hitter Rashawn Galloway put the Bobcats on the board with a sacrifice pop fly in the sixth inning but was immediately responded to by a three-run home run from Alexander, making it an 11-1 game.

For Texas State, senior shortstop Davis Powell prevented a mercy rule by hitting his first home run of the year and a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

Senior first baseman Alec Patino was another bright spot for the Bobcats on a dark day, adding a two-run shot of his own in the eighth to make it an 11-5 game.

Louisiana-Lafayette quickly stomped on any hopes of a Bobcat miracle comeback with a five-run ninth inning, capped off by a three-run homerun from Stelly, pushing the score to 16-5.

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Sam Hall suffered the loss, allowing six runs in two innings of work before being replaced by redshirt senior Cameron Bush, who allowed one run in three innings.

Texas State will look to prevent the sweep against the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday. Senior pitcher Drayton Brown will start on the mound for the Bobcats.

The opening pitch for game three between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.