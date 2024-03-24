Texas State women’s golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

After finishing ninth overall at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans just a week ago, the Texas State women’s golf team traveled to Lihue, Hawaii, to compete in the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational from March 10 through March 12 at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

The Bobcats finished eighth overall, shooting 10-over 874 (289-295-290). They also shot two-over 290 in the final round and nearly overtook New Mexico (6-over 870) for seventh place, seeing senior Junia Gabasa and graduate student Hailey Jones both shoot under par in the last round to fight for a better finish.

“It was a challenging week for us,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson said. “We had some good rounds but made too many mistakes. A big positive is that our younger players have gained a lot of experience on this trip with back-to-back tournaments.”

Jones shot 2-under 214 (70-74-70), which gave her a 12th-place individual finish while shooting 2-under 70 on the last day. She was the top finisher for the Bobcats, and this was her fifth time accomplishing it this year.

Gabasa shot six-under 222 (74-77-71), and they finished tied for 47th place individually. In the final round, she shot one-under 7,1, making her one of only 30 players to shoot under par on the last day.

Junior Mattingly Palmer shot 216 (66-78-72), giving her an even par as she tied for 22nd place. She shot a 72 in the final round, competing as an individual.

Sophomore Yvonne Chamness shot 1-over 217 (72-71-74) to rake in a 25th-place finish. She shot two-over 74 on the final day. This was her fifth time this season finishing in the top 25.

The Bobcats will travel to Dallas, to compete in the Texas Showdown from April 8-9 at the Dallas Athletic Club, a week before their final stint in the Sun Belt Conference Championship