Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series
March 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
March 24, 2024
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
March 23, 2024

Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
March 24, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

After finishing ninth overall at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans just a week ago, the Texas State women’s golf team traveled to Lihue, Hawaii, to compete in the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational from March 10 through March 12 at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

The Bobcats finished eighth overall, shooting 10-over 874 (289-295-290). They also shot two-over 290 in the final round and nearly overtook New Mexico (6-over 870) for seventh place, seeing senior Junia Gabasa and graduate student Hailey Jones both shoot under par in the last round to fight for a better finish.

“It was a challenging week for us,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson said. “We had some good rounds but made too many mistakes. A big positive is that our younger players have gained a lot of experience on this trip with back-to-back tournaments.”

Jones shot 2-under 214 (70-74-70), which gave her a 12th-place individual finish while shooting 2-under 70 on the last day. She was the top finisher for the Bobcats, and this was her fifth time accomplishing it this year.

Gabasa shot six-under 222 (74-77-71), and they finished tied for 47th place individually. In the final round, she shot one-under 7,1, making her one of only 30 players to shoot under par on the last day.

Junior Mattingly Palmer shot 216 (66-78-72), giving her an even par as she tied for 22nd place. She shot a 72 in the final round, competing as an individual.

Sophomore Yvonne Chamness shot 1-over 217 (72-71-74) to rake in a 25th-place finish. She shot two-over 74 on the final day. This was her fifth time this season finishing in the top 25.

The Bobcats will travel to Dallas, to compete in the Texas Showdown from April 8-9 at the Dallas Athletic Club, a week before their final stint in the Sun Belt Conference Championship
