Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
March 20, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week
March 19, 2024
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational
March 19, 2024
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
March 19, 2024
Solangel Lilo Viva Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.
Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years
March 19, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
March 18, 2024

Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
March 19, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a 4-1 week for Texas State baseball, junior outfielder Daylan Pena hit .444 with nine RBIs and three home runs en route to being named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

All three of Pena’s home runs came on Saturday, March 16, in a run-rule victory over Appalachian State University.

Besides his monstrous Saturday game, Pena’s notable highlights of the week include a two-RBI double against Houston Christian University on Wednesday, March 13 and an RBI triple against Appalachian State on Sunday, March 17.

For Pena, the RBI triple against the Mountaineers was his ninth RBI of the week and the 100th of his NCAA career.

Pena’s outstanding week puts him among the leaders for many team statistics on the year. He is now number one in OPS with 1.177, number two in home runs with four and number two in batting average with .356.

Pena will look to continue his impressive season in Texas State’s next matchup against the University of Texas at San Antonio (10-10) on Tuesday.
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest
San Marcos firefighters stand outside of Alkek Library after putting out the fire, Friday, February 16, 2023 in San Marcos.
Firefighters respond to fire in Alkek
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
TXST women's sports deserve more appreciation
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past her defender in the game against Southern Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
TXST female athletes reflect on Women's History Month
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Filling Wells' shoes: Who's up next in the Bobcat's pitching staff?
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) celebrates hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State opens conference play with victory against Appalachian State
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday, March. 8, 2024, in Boston.
Duo of Bobcat sprinters make school history at NCAA Indoor Championships
Texas State senior golfer Junia Gabasa watches the ball after hitting it in the matchup against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf finishes ninth at Tulane Classic



