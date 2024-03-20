Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Meg Boles Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a 4-1 week for Texas State baseball, junior outfielder Daylan Pena hit .444 with nine RBIs and three home runs en route to being named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

All three of Pena’s home runs came on Saturday, March 16, in a run-rule victory over Appalachian State University.

Besides his monstrous Saturday game, Pena’s notable highlights of the week include a two-RBI double against Houston Christian University on Wednesday, March 13 and an RBI triple against Appalachian State on Sunday, March 17.

For Pena, the RBI triple against the Mountaineers was his ninth RBI of the week and the 100th of his NCAA career.

Pena’s outstanding week puts him among the leaders for many team statistics on the year. He is now number one in OPS with 1.177, number two in home runs with four and number two in batting average with .356.

Pena will look to continue his impressive season in Texas State’s next matchup against the University of Texas at San Antonio (10-10) on Tuesday.