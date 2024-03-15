77° San Marcos
Texas State women’s golf finishes ninth at Tulane Classic

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
March 14, 2024
Texas+State+senior+golfer+Junia+Gabasa+watches+the+ball+after+hitting+it+in+the+matchup+against+Sam+Houston+State%2C+Friday%2C+Feb.+16%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Plum+Creek+Golf+Club+in+Kyle%2C+Texas.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State senior golfer Junia Gabasa watches the ball after hitting it in the matchup against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.

The Texas State women’s golf team traveled to New Orleans to participate in the Tulane Classic from Sunday, March 10, through Tuesday, March 12, at the English Turn Golf & Country Club.

The Bobcats finished ninth overall out of 17 collegiate teams, and senior Marine Griffaut placed fifth individually to lead Texas State.

Shooting 2-over 218 (70-74-74), this was Griffaut’s best performance since she had placed fifth overall at The Show in Las Vegas a year ago. The Tulane Classic was also the fourth time in her collegiate career that she achieved a top-five finish.

The Bobcats shot 51-over 915 (307-304-304) as a team, and their ninth placing was carried by Griffaut, along with graduate student Hailey Jones and senior Junia Gabasa.

Jones finished in a tie for 11th overall, shooting 6-over 222 (72-74-76), making it the third time she has finished in the top 15 this season. Gabasa shot 7-over 223 (75-72-76), marking her second-best finish of the season after shooting 9-under 207 (69-68-70) at the Chevron Collegiate two weeks ago.

Freshman Carla Bourdeaux shot 3-over 75 and moved up 11 spots on the leaderboard in the final round, giving her the best final round for the Texas State team on Tuesday. Junior Mattingly Palmer was the biggest riser for Texas State after she moved up 20 spots to finish tied at 58th place for the day in the second round.

Colorado State ended up coming in first and winning the Tulane Classic, shooting 18-over 882 (302-291-291). Every team finished over par for the tournament.

Texas State women’s golf will next participate in the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at the Hoakalei Country Club in Manoa, Hawaii. The tournament will begin Sunday, March 17, and end Tuesday, March 19.
