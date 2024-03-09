48° San Marcos
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State
March 9, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats topple Penn State in first game of doubleheader
March 9, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball, Tuesday, March. 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats come out on wrong side of low-scoring affair with former conference rival
March 9, 2024
The Texas State baseball team pledging to the National Anthem before the Texas game, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
"It's special": Bobcats reflect on playing under MLB lights
March 8, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball defeats Southern Miss to continue conference tournament run
March 8, 2024
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
March 8, 2024

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
March 9, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (20-6) defeated Pennsylvania State University (15-6) 6-0 in the second game of the doubleheader matchup between the two team’s 6-0 Friday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

With the win, Texas State won Friday’s doubleheader matchup and clinched the series against the Nittany Lions.

“I thought tonight our defense showed up,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “We made some key defensive plays that let us keep the momentum. Without those plays, the games would’ve been a lot different. Our defense played outstanding tonight.”

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins took the mound for Texas State and threw a complete-game shutout with solid defense behind her. Through seven innings, Mullins gave up two hits, one walk and zero runs.

“As long as [Mullins is] putting zeroes on the board consistently, we’re going to be in a ton of ballgames,” Woodard said.

Offensively, sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass led the way as she has all year long, driving in four of the Bobcats’ six runs. Bass leads the Bobcats in RBIs and is tied for second place in extra-base hits with seven.

Late in the game, senior utility Hannah Earls delivered an infield single, driving in the final two runs to make the final score 6-0.

Next, Texas State will begin conference play with a weekend series on the road against James Madison University (14-7).

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for Friday, March. 15, at the Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

 
Donate to The University Star