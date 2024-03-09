Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (20-6) defeated Pennsylvania State University (15-6) 6-0 in the second game of the doubleheader matchup between the two team’s 6-0 Friday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

With the win, Texas State won Friday’s doubleheader matchup and clinched the series against the Nittany Lions.

“I thought tonight our defense showed up,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “We made some key defensive plays that let us keep the momentum. Without those plays, the games would’ve been a lot different. Our defense played outstanding tonight.”

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins took the mound for Texas State and threw a complete-game shutout with solid defense behind her. Through seven innings, Mullins gave up two hits, one walk and zero runs.

“As long as [Mullins is] putting zeroes on the board consistently, we’re going to be in a ton of ballgames,” Woodard said.

Offensively, sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass led the way as she has all year long, driving in four of the Bobcats’ six runs. Bass leads the Bobcats in RBIs and is tied for second place in extra-base hits with seven.

Late in the game, senior utility Hannah Earls delivered an infield single, driving in the final two runs to make the final score 6-0.

Next, Texas State will begin conference play with a weekend series on the road against James Madison University (14-7).

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for Friday, March. 15, at the Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.