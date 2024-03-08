55° San Marcos
Latest Stories
The Texas State baseball team pledging to the National Anthem before the Texas game, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
"It's special": Bobcats reflect on playing under MLB lights
March 8, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball defeats Southern Miss to continue conference tournament run
March 8, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
March 8, 2024
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
New series to give improved titles to nontenured faculty
March 8, 2024
Illustration by Jarell Carr
NCAA volleyball contact rule change impacts TXST
March 8, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats take down Nittany Lions in game one of three
March 7, 2024

“It’s special”: Bobcats reflect on playing under MLB lights

James Horton, Sports Reporter
March 8, 2024
The+Texas+State+baseball+team+pledging+to+the+National+Anthem+before+the+Texas+game%2C+Saturday%2C+March.+2%2C+2024%2C+at+Minute+Maid+Park+in+Houston.
Star file photo
The Texas State baseball team pledging to the National Anthem before the Texas game, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Texas State baseball (7-5) is coming off a dramatic weekend at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. The Bobcats notched two wins in three games at the major league ballpark in the Astros Foundational Classic tournament.

For Division 1 athletes, playing at the next level is the end goal in their minds during their college careers. There have been 71 Texas State baseball players who have achieved that goal.

Most recently, left-handed pitcher Levi Wells heard his name called in the 2023 MLB draft after being selected by the Baltimore Orioles. Wells shared the field with most of the current Bobcat players, proving firsthand that they, too, can get to the next level.

The weekend tournament included two big games against #15 Texas and #2 LSU, but some excitement was added with the opportunity to take a major league field. Playing at Minute Maid Park allowed Bobcat players an opportunity to see where the road could lead.

Freshman center fielder Ryne Farber has had a tremendous start to the 2024 season. He said getting the opportunity to play in an MLB stadium was essential to him.

“It’s been the most unbelievable moment of my life,” Farber said. “That’s the only way to describe it.”

Farber was not overwhelmed by the moment, notching five hits and scoring four runs during the three games in Houston. Farber said the entire Texas State team was ready for the environment.

Sophomore second baseman Chase Mora is another player with major-league potential who shined in the Astros Foundational Classic. Mora took home the Most Outstanding Player honors for the weekend. Mora had six hits and 10 RBIs in three games.

“It’s special,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Guys show up in different moments; sometimes, it’s too big for them, and they get too nervous. Some guys step in there and find a way to finish it. They take their game to the next level, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Donate to The University Star