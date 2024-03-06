69° San Marcos
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State football releases 2024 schedule
March 6, 2024
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball wins three, drops one at McHaney Classic
March 6, 2024
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcats win two at Minute Maid in dramatic weekend
March 6, 2024
Here's what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections
March 6, 2024
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
March 6, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats pitching woes continue in midweek loss to Islanders
March 6, 2024

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
March 6, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats’ first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Texas State’s 2024 football schedule was released this past week, bringing good news for Bobcat fans. Texas State will host seven home games— the most since the 2005 season. The Bobcats were set to host seven home games in 2020, but those plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas State will kick off the season at Bobcat Stadium for three straight games, beginning with Lamar University on August 31, followed by I-35 rival UTSA on September 7 and concluding with first-year Big 12 participant Arizona State on September 14.

The Bobcats will then travel to NRG Stadium in Houston to take on Sam Houston State in a neutral-site game. Both teams look to rekindle a rivalry that took place in the FCS ranks. The last time both teams played each other was in 2011 when the Bobcats suffered a 36-14 loss to the Bearkats.

Texas State will open conference play on Thursday, October 3, on the road against Troy before taking on Arkansas State in its Sun Belt Conference home opener. The regular season will wrap up with home games against Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss and Georgia State, along with away games against Old Dominion, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama.

Texas State will look to build on a record-breaking eight-win season that was capped off with a 45-21 victory over Rice University in the program’s first bowl game. Kick-off times have yet to be determined.
