Texas State football releases 2024 schedule

Kobe Arriaga Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats’ first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Texas State’s 2024 football schedule was released this past week, bringing good news for Bobcat fans. Texas State will host seven home games— the most since the 2005 season. The Bobcats were set to host seven home games in 2020, but those plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas State will kick off the season at Bobcat Stadium for three straight games, beginning with Lamar University on August 31, followed by I-35 rival UTSA on September 7 and concluding with first-year Big 12 participant Arizona State on September 14.

The Bobcats will then travel to NRG Stadium in Houston to take on Sam Houston State in a neutral-site game. Both teams look to rekindle a rivalry that took place in the FCS ranks. The last time both teams played each other was in 2011 when the Bobcats suffered a 36-14 loss to the Bearkats.

Texas State will open conference play on Thursday, October 3, on the road against Troy before taking on Arkansas State in its Sun Belt Conference home opener. The regular season will wrap up with home games against Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss and Georgia State, along with away games against Old Dominion, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama.

Texas State will look to build on a record-breaking eight-win season that was capped off with a 45-21 victory over Rice University in the program’s first bowl game. Kick-off times have yet to be determined.