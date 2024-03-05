73° San Marcos
San Marcos commissioner William Agnew requests to pose a question to the applicant, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at San Marcos City Hall.
Lindsey Street Housing Project continues development plans
March 5, 2024
The Texas State baseball team cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Three takeaways from the Astros Foundational Classic
March 5, 2024
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
March 5, 2024
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
On-campus endorsement voting must be impartial
March 5, 2024
The Texas State mens basketball team celebrate a three pointer during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball looks to ride momentum from three-game winning streak into conference tournament
March 5, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball huddles up during the game against Marshall Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball gears up for conference tournament
March 5, 2024

Three takeaways from the Astros Foundational Classic

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2024
The+Texas+State+baseball+team+cheers+on+teammates+during+the+last+pitch+of+the+game+against+Texas%2C+Saturday%2C+March.+2%2C+2024%2C+Minute+Maid+Park+in+Houston.
Carly Earnest
The Texas State baseball team cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Texas State baseball (7-4) competed in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston over the weekend. The Bobcats went 2-1, defeating the University of Houston (7-4) in game one and the University of Texas (7-4) in game two, but fell to the defending national champions Louisiana State University (11-1) in game three. Here are three takeaways from Texas State’s performances in Minute Maid Park.

 

Freshman centerfielder Ryne Farber is the real deal:

When Farber was named Sun Belt Freshman Player of the Year, some wondered whether he could live up to such lofty expectations. However, since the first game of the season, Farber has been tremendous, leading the Bobcats in batting average, hitting .513 with 12 RBIs.

Farber continued this stretch in the Astros Foundation College Classic as he was named to the All-Tournament team, hitting .417 with four RBIs and a home run. Farber was also productive with his glove, making an outstanding diving catch in centerfield against LSU preventing junior infielder Tommy White from driving in another run. Farber has proven that his impressive start to the season has been far more than just beginner’s luck.

 

Hitting makes up for subpar pitching:

While the bats have been hot for Texas State, the pitching staff has been the Achilles heel for the Bobcats, which continued in the Astros Foundation College Classic this weekend.

Texas State’s offense scored 24 total runs with a .303 team average and hit five home runs in the three games. The problem is the pitching staff, which gave up 27 total runs and five home runs.

Every time it felt like the offense was able to build a lead, pitchers posted crooked innings that forced the Bobcats to rely on late-game heroics versus Houston and Texas. Right now, it feels like this team will only go as far as this pitching staff allows. 

 

No sophomore slump for Texas State second baseman Chase Mora:

Mora came into this season with high expectations, but after a slow start, hitting .252 with just one home run in his first eight games, it looked like Mora was experiencing the dreaded ‘sophomore slump.’

This theory, however, was laid to rest after an extremely productive weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic – so productive that Mora was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, hitting a .462 batting average with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

This outing was precisely what the second-year player needed to get back on track and continue his sensational career for the maroon and gold.
