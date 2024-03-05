Women’s basketball gears up for conference tournament

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State women’s basketball huddles up during the game against Marshall Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (14-17, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference) will open tournament play by taking on Georgia Southern University (14-17, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference) on Tuesday in the opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Both teams have identical records, with Texas State being second to last in conference standings at 14th, only ahead of South Alabama and Georgia Southern, which is 13th in conference standings.

The Bobcats are carrying energy from their last win against fifth-ranked Louisiana-Monroe on Friday into the tournament and are hoping to repeat the success they achieved in last season’s tournament. Georgia Southern will enter Tuesday’s contest on a four-game losing streak.

The Bobcats will be looking for big performances from graduate student guards Ja’Niah Henson and Timia Jefferson, two of Texas State’s best scorers over the season who have shown the ability to take over a game when needed.

Henson is averaging 14.7 points per game and shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc. Jefferson is averaging 10.4 points per game to go along with four and a half rebounds and an efficient 43% from the field.

Junior forward Tiffany Tullis has also been a force on the glass, averaging 6.6 total rebounds per game and getting almost three offensive rebounds a game. The Bobcats will need a good game out of Tullis if they want to prevent Georgia Southern from getting second chance opportunities and receive second chance opportunities themselves.

If the Bobcats can come out with the win on Tuesday, they will face the Louisiana-Monroe, who they defeated in a close game less than a week ago.

Tip-off between Texas State and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March. 5, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.