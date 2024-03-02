Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins tossed a perfect game en route to a 7-0 Texas State softball (16-6) victory over the University of Texas at El Paso ( 13-5) Saturday afternoon on day two of the Jeannine McHaney Classic at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Mullins matched her second-most strikeouts of the season with eight while earning her first career perfect game. For the Bobcats, this marks the first seven-inning perfect game in 16 years.

Bobcat runs came in bunches as they scored two or more in three of seven innings. Senior infielder Hannah Earls led the team in hits going three-for-three, but senior outfielder Piper Randolph brought them in as she posted three RBI.

Freshman pitcher Faith Aragon took the loss for UTEP after throwing four full innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits.

This brings the all-time record between the Bobcats and Miners to 2-3 with the Miners one game ahead. The Bobcats exacted revenge on the Miners after being shutout 8-0 on Friday.

The win improves Texas State’s record to 2-1 in the tournament.