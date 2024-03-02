62° San Marcos
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
March 2, 2024
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024

Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
March 2, 2024
Texas+State+senior+utility+Hannah+Earls+%283%29+prepares+to+throw+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Texas%2C+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+28%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins tossed a perfect game en route to a 7-0 Texas State softball (16-6) victory over the University of Texas at El Paso ( 13-5) Saturday afternoon on day two of the Jeannine McHaney Classic at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Mullins matched her second-most strikeouts of the season with eight while earning her first career perfect game. For the Bobcats, this marks the first seven-inning perfect game in 16 years.

Mullins threw seven full innings while matching her second-most strikeouts of the season with eight in this perfect performance. This marked her ninth win of the year, bringing her record to 9-2 while lowering her ERA to .82 over 65.2 innings.

Bobcat runs came in bunches as they scored two or more in three of seven innings. Senior infielder Hannah Earls led the team in hits going three-for-three, but senior outfielder Piper Randolph brought them in as she posted three RBI.

Freshman pitcher Faith Aragon took the loss for UTEP after throwing four full innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits.

This brings the all-time record between the Bobcats and Miners to 2-3 with the Miners one game ahead. The Bobcats exacted revenge on the Miners after being shutout 8-0 on Friday.

The win improves Texas State’s record to 2-1 in the tournament.
