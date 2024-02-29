45° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcats punch tickets to NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships
February 29, 2024
The Texas State softball team huddles up before batting during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball aims to win second straight tournament
February 29, 2024
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats fall to No. 2 Texas in epic pitching duel
February 29, 2024
logo
Hays County Joint Primary Elections 2024 voting guide
February 29, 2024
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
February 28, 2024
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
February 28, 2024

Hays County Joint Primary Elections 2024 voting guide

Staff
February 29, 2024
logo

Early voting for the 2024 Joint Primary Election ends March 1 and Election Day occurs on March 5. The University Star has compiled a guide for use before voters head for the polls in Hays County.

Voters can choose between voting for the Democratic or Republican Party primary ballot; they can not vote in both parties. However, voters can vote for either party’s candidates in the November general election.

What’s on the ballot

The following federal, state and local elections will be featured in ballots in San Marcos. For a view of the sample master ballots listing all races in Hays County, visit the Hays County Election website.

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3

Elaine S. Brown (D)

Robert E. Updegrove (R)

Hays County Sheriff

Anthony Hipolito (R)

Daniel Law (D)

Alex Villalobos (D)

Tax Assessor-Collector

Jennifer M. Escobar (D)

Vianna “Vee” Garza (D)

Cynthia A. Millonzi (D)

Jessica Sanchez (D)

Commissioner, Precinct 1

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (D)

Alyssa Ramirez (D)

Commissioner, Precinct 3

Morgan Hammer (R)

Rebecca Minnick (D)

Teresa Shell (R)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

Nicholas “Nico” Costilla (D)

Jo Anne Prado (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2

Amanda K. Calvert (D)

Janie Flores (D)

Paul Hill (D)

J.R. Mendoza (D)

Andrea “Dre” Villescaz (D)

Constable, Precinct 1

Lorenzo Gonzalez (D)

David Lois Peterson (D)

Constable, Precinct 2

David L. Saenz, Sr. (R)

Michael Torres (D)

Constable, Precinct 3

Don Montague (R)

Constable, Precinct 4

Ben Gieselman (R)

Dave Graham (R)

Constable, Precinct 5

John Ellen (R)

Hays County Democratic Party Chair

John R. Hatch (D)

Hays County Republican Party Chair

Michelle M. Lopez (R)

Precinct Chair #204

Chelsea Flores (D)

Lee O. Martin (D)

Precinct Chair #228

James Krizan (R)

Mike Zananiri (R)

Precinct Chair #332

Laura Nunn (R)

Ana Rodriguez (R)

Precinct Chair #337

Debbie Adams (R)

Ken Roberts (R)

Precinct Chair #338

Nancye Britner (R)

Mary Mitchell (R)

Precinct Chair #449

Phyllis Dindio (R)

Jane C. Philips (R)

Eligibility:

To qualify to vote in Hays County, residents must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be a resident of Hays County.
  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Not be a convicted felon.
  • Not be determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For a full list of voting locations, visit the Hays County Elections website.
