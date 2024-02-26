64° San Marcos
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State ends Round Rock Classic with win over Washington State
February 26, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Baseball loses two, wins one in Round Rock Classic
February 26, 2024
Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter dash event at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Feb. 3, 2024.
Daniel Harrold: The Sun Belt's fastest man
February 26, 2024
Students check out different posters and papers on tables during the German contest, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.
Star Snaps - Feb. 19-25: This Week in San Marcos
February 26, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) throws the ball to first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
(Gallery) Bobcat baseball wins one, loses two in Round Rock Classic
February 26, 2024
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
SB 17 hurts drag community within Texas State
February 26, 2024

Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas State baseball (4-3) concluded the Karbach Round Rock Classic with a 13-4 win over Washington State University (5-2).

Sunday was Texas State’s first win of the tournament, while it was the first loss for the Cougars. Despite the loss, Washington State clinched the tournament.

The win was produced by a nine-run sixth inning that saw 14 Bobcats step into the box. The Texas State bullpen was vital in the game as senior pitcher Drayton Brown threw 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Redshirt senior pitcher Peyton Zabel started on the mound but only went for one inning and gave up three runs.

This was a similar story to the rest of the Bobcats’ weekend, as no starter threw for more than 2.1 innings in any of the three games.

Freshman outfielder Ryne Farber and senior utility Alec Patino had two or more hits for Texas State, while sophomore catcher Rashawn Galloway added two RBIs.

Junior outfielder Casen Taggart recorded two hits and three RBI, including a two-run double, while junior infielder Cole Cramer added a pair of hits for the Cougars in the first inning.

Texas State salvaged this weekend to an extent, leaving Round Rock with one win atop two losses.

The Bobcats will host Prairie View A&M University (6-1) on Tuesday before traveling to Minute Maid Park to compete in the Astros Foundation College Classic.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Prairie View A&M is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Bobcat Ballpark.

 
Donate to The University Star