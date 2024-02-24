Defensive+lineman+suspended+from+TXST+football+after+arrest

Texas State Football suspended redshirt junior defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye from the football team for his arrest for four charges this week.

Chris Kutz, associate athletics director, sent a statement via email to The University Star discussing Adeleye’s suspension.

“After being made aware of the charges, we have suspended Tunmise Adeleye from the football team pending the investigation. The matter has been referred to the Dean of Students for further review. Due to federal student privacy regulations (FERPA), we are unable to provide more information,” the statement said.

According to the University Police Department’s fire log, Adeleye was arrested on Feb. 21 at Blanco Hall, an on-campus residential hall.

Adeleye faced multiple charges, including unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving and failure to identify. While he pleaded not guilty on the failure to identify charge, his only felony charge is evading arrest, with the rest categorized as misdemeanors. All charges were filed between Feb. 21-23.

Texas State Football announced Adeleye’s transfer on Jan. 17 via X. Previously, he was a defensive lineman for Michigan State University in 2023 and Texas A&M University in 2022.