Bobcats hold off Wolverines to remain perfect in Sun Devil Classic

Texas State softball (12-4) got a gem performance from senior pitcher Karsen Pierce en route to a nail-biting, 4-3 victory against Utah Valley University (5-7) Saturday morning in its fourth game of the Sun Devil Classic at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The victory against Utah Valley was Texas State’s first game of a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.

Pierce picked up her first win of the season, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in four innings of work.

The Bobcats started the game with a bang as sophomore designated player Karmyn Bass opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. This was immediately followed by a two-RBI double from senior outfielder Piper Randolph.

The fourth and final run for the Bobcats was scored in the second inning when senior utility Anna Jones reached base on an error, allowing senior utility Hannah Earls to score.

The Wolverines nearly mounted a comeback after going down 4-0, but they stranded the tying and winning runs on base to end the game after Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins struck out the only batter she faced to secure the win and move the Bobcats to 4-0 in the tournament.

Redshirt junior infielder Megan Gibbs stood out for the Wolverines as she collected two RBIs on a home run and a walk.

On the mound, senior pitcher Jorja Barrett suffered the loss for Utah Valley, allowing four hits and four earned runs in one inning before being replaced.

Texas State will face Idaho State (11-3) in the final matchup of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Bengals are coming off a 4-0 loss to Grand Canyon.