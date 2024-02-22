72° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshalls defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall
February 22, 2024
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the Texas Tech game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Woodard further establishes legacy with 800 career wins
February 22, 2024
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field claim six gold medals at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
February 22, 2024
Caution tape surrounds the burnt doors of the CBI sanctuary, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Austin.
Austin synagogue recovers from TXST student's arson
February 22, 2024
The Texas State baseball team before the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State set to face trio of Power Five teams in Round Rock tournament
February 21, 2024
Local resident browses through the Popular Books section Friday, February 9, 2024 at Green Heron.
Starting a new chapter: Bookshop opens in SMTX
February 21, 2024

Shooting woes plague Bobcats against top ranked Marshall

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
February 22, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+guard+JaNiah+Henson+%281%29+dribbles+past+Marshalls+defense%2C+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+21%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past Marshall’s defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Ja’Niah Henson scored a game-high 19 points as Texas State women’s basketball (13-15, 3-12 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated 85-59 by Marshall University (20-6, 14-1 Sun Belt Conference) at Strahan Arena on Wednesday night.

“Hats off to Marshall; there’s a reason why [they’re] the number one team [in the Sun Belt].” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said.

Henson shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line and 5-for-6 from the field in 26 minutes of action. Graduate student guard Timia Jefferson was Texas State’s second-leading scorer with 10 points off the bench in 19 minutes, shooting 4-for-6 from the field.

Texas State started fast, with Henson knocking down a three and getting fouled in the process to open the game. The Bobcats’ hot shooting continued throughout the first quarter, giving them a 23-15 lead going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a different story as Henson, along with the rest of the Bobcat offense went cold. The Thundering Herd took advantage by going on a 27-5 run to establish a 42-28 halftime lead. After scoring 15 points in the first quarter, Henson was held in check by the Thundering Herd defense, only scoring four points for the remainder of the game.

The Marshall defense forced Texas State to commit 33 turnovers while the Bobcats only forced 20 turnovers. Marshall capitalized off the turnovers scoring 28 points compared to Texas State’s 14.

“They do a great job of turning people over,” Antoine said. “Even people who are low turnover teams, they turn the ball over at a high rate [against Marshall], and unfortunately, we [were] on the receiving end of that.”

After starting slow, Marshall got its offense going in the second quarter, making 17 three’s compared to Texas State’s one over the final three quarters. Sophomore guard Sydni Scott had six of Marshall’s 17 three’s to finish the game with 18 points. Graduate student guard Abby Beeman and sophomore forward Meredith Maier added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

A 27-point fourth-quarter performance by the Thundering Herd was enough to put the game to rest. The Marshall starting lineup outscored Texas State’s 65-34.

With only three games remaining before the conference tournament, the Bobcats will attempt to get back on track against their next opponent the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (13-12, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference).

“Ball security is going to be important, as well as boxing out,” Antoine said. “We are going to take that learning lesson into the game against [Louisiana] Lafayette, that I know we have to do better.”

Tip-off between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

  • Texas State sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks (1) attemptsr a layup during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) looks to shoot a three pointer, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State freshman forward Julia Coleman (12) scans for an opening in the Marshall defense, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) dribbles toward the basket, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) looks for an open pass during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • The Texas State women’s basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) drives towards the basket, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) pivots around Marshall’s defense during the game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles the ball during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) attempts to shoot a layup, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) shoots a three pointer, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) drives to the basket, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) shoots a layup over her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State sophomore point guard Kennedy Claybrooks (10) sprints down court to score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) prepares for a layup during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • The Texas State women’s basketball team huddles up during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • The Texas State women’s basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall

  • Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) dribbles toward the basket, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Meg Boles
    Shooting+woes+plague+Bobcats+against+top+ranked+Marshall
Donate to The University Star