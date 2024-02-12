Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats

37° San Marcos
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks

February 12, 2024
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
February 12, 2024
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.

Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma

February 11, 2024
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
February 10, 2024
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
James Horton, Sports Reporter • February 12, 2024

After notching the first bowl victory to cap off its most successful season in program history, the Texas State football team enters the spring without a proven quarterback on its roster. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Finley transferred to Texas State from...

Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Sports Staff
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter

Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter
February 10, 2024
Texas+State+senior+guard+Sierra+Dickson+%284%29+dribbles+the+ball+down+the+court+during+the+game+against+Arkansas+State%2C+Saturday%2C+Jan.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

With only one day to recover after traveling from Conway, South Carolina, to Athens, Ohio, Texas State women’s basketball (13-12, 4-9 Sun Belt Conference) squared off against Ohio University (7-15, 4-7 Mid-American Conference) in the MAC-Sun Belt Conference Challenge for its second consecutive road game.

With gas still in the tank, Texas State secured the victory over the Bobcats 80-71 Saturday morning at the Convocation Center. The win marked Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine’s 200th win as she advanced further in the record books as the program’s winningest coach.

“[My 200th win] happening at [Ohio University], a place I truly cherished in my time here, both as a grad student and a coach, is awesome,” Antoine said.

Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson shot a perfect 14-14 on free throw attempts and finished with 22 points. Senior guard Sierra Dickson and junior forward Jaylin Foster added 14 and 11 points, respectively. The trio combined for 47 of Texas State’s 80 points.

Texas State opened the game by draining three three-pointers to establish an 11-3 lead halfway through the first quarter. Ohio didn’t let the lead get out of reach, closing out the quarter with a buzzer-beater by freshman guard Laylay Fantroy.

Fantroy led the charge for Ohio throughout the game, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and three nifty assists.

Ohio outscored Texas State 17-12 in the second quarter to take a three point lead at halftime.

Texas State stuck to its game plan and pulled away in the second half by applying pressure on defense. Turnovers allowed the maroon and gold to build a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, fouls were Ohio’s downfall, as Texas State put the game away from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. In the final period, 13 of the team’s 24 points came from the charity stripe. Texas State finished the game 26-28 on free-throw attempts as a team.

“I can’t lie; Ohio is my old stomping grounds, so there’s a lot of nostalgia for me when I’m on this court,” Antoine said. “I have a lot of respect for what Bob [Boldon] has done with this program.”

Texas State will enjoy a four-day break before heading back on the road to face Troy University (13-10, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference). The Trojans are coming off an 88-78 win against Bowling Green University.

Tip-off between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
