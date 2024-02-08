Women’s golf finishes first at Texas State Invitational with record performance

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.

After not playing in a tournament since late October in Miami, the Texas State women’s golf team traveled down I-35 to compete in the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, Texas.

The tournament was hosted at the Landa Park Golf Club for two days, from February 5-6.

Texas State finished first out of 15 collegiate golf programs, marking the second consecutive year the women’s golf team has won the Texas State Invitational.

The Bobcats beat out the second-place teams, Sacred Heart University and Abilene Christian University, by 48 strokes, marking a program record for the most significant margin of victory in a tournament. Texas State led all teams with 41 birdies and 171 par saves.

“I’m proud of the team starting our spring season this way,” Texas State Head Coach Par Nilsson said. “Winning by 48 was great. We had a goal to be aggressive and keep pushing no matter what the other teams did, and I would say we succeeded with that.”

Graduate student Hailey Jones was on fire both days after being the only player out of 80 to finish under par for the entire tournament. Due to her outstanding performance, she was awarded individual medalist honors and locked up her second career collegiate individual victory.

It wasn’t just Jones who helped lead Texas State to victory, as four Bobcats finished in the top seven of the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Yvonne Chamness shot three-over 216 (72-71-73) to finish in second place overall. Freshman Carla Bourdeaux shot seven-over par for sixth place and junior Matilde Svahn shot (+8, 221) to tie for seventh.

Senior Marine Griffaut was the only player to shoot under par in the final round on Tuesday, finishing 1-under 70 and ending in a tie for 12th place, shooting 12-over 225 (77-78-70).

The Bobcats also had three individuals who participated in the tournament, led by freshman Fia Lindblom, who tied for seventh place, shooting 8-over 221 (73-74-74). Junior Mattingly Palmer finished in a tie for 19th, shooting 16-over 229 (81-73-75) and sophomore Hallie Adare placed 57th, shooting 29-over 242 (82-75-85).

Texas State’s next action will be against Sam Houston University in match play on Feb. 16 at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.