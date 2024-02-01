57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
February 1, 2024
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
February 1, 2024
San Marcos CISD school buses, April 22, 2021, at Owen Goodnight Middle School.
SMCISD to purchase new electric buses
February 1, 2024
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball down the court, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Hometown guard shines with fresh playstyle
January 31, 2024
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
January 31, 2024
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
January 31, 2024
Sports
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter • February 1, 2024

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne has found his new defensive coordinator. On Thursday, the second-year head coach elected to hire internally by promoting safeties coach Dexter McCoil Sr. to take over defensive playcalling duties. 247sports first reported...

Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball down the court, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Hometown guard shines with fresh playstyle
Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor

Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
February 1, 2024
Texas+State+redshirt+senior+linebacker+Brian+Holloway+%280%29+hypes+the+crowd+after+a+defensive+stop+versus+Rice+during+the+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl+game%2C+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Gerald+J.+Ford+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne has found his new defensive coordinator. On Thursday, the second-year head coach elected to hire internally by promoting safeties coach Dexter McCoil Sr. to take over defensive playcalling duties.

247sports first reported the news. The hire comes after former Texas State defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke left for the same job at Duke University in December.

McCoil joined the Bobcats’ staff in December 2022 after following Kinne from Incarnate Word University, where he coached safeties. During the 2022 season, he helped Kaleb Culp earn FCS All-American honors. McCoil began his career in the high school ranks, coaching defensive backs in Louisiana from 2018-2021.

Before his coaching career, Kinne and McCoil played college football together at the University of Tulsa from 2009-2011. McCoil went on to play professionally for nine years in the NFL, XFL and CFL. A few highlights of his playing career were winning CFL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and a Grey Cup in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos.

McCoil will look to improve the Bobcat defense next season, as Texas State was ranked 10th in the Sun Belt Conference in total defense, giving up 414.33 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense, allowing 33.83 points per game during the 2023 season.

For more information on Bobcat football, visit Texas State Athletics.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
San Marcos CISD school buses, April 22, 2021, at Owen Goodnight Middle School.
SMCISD to purchase new electric buses
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball down the court, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Hometown guard shines with fresh playstyle
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
Main Point: Theres more work to be done
Main Point: There's more work to be done
More in football
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
uStar-copy.jpg
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
uStar-copy.jpg
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley announces new team for next season
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
More in Sports
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
Texas State softball line up during the Pledge of Allegiance, holding the Texas State emblem behind their backs, Friday, March 24, 2023. 
2024 Softball positional breakdown: Infielders
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) attempts to back down his defender, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Second half run lifts Trojans over men's basketball



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star