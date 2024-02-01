Texas State football names McCoil Sr. as defensive coordinator

Kobe Arriaga Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne has found his new defensive coordinator. On Thursday, the second-year head coach elected to hire internally by promoting safeties coach Dexter McCoil Sr. to take over defensive playcalling duties.

247sports first reported the news. The hire comes after former Texas State defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke left for the same job at Duke University in December.

McCoil joined the Bobcats’ staff in December 2022 after following Kinne from Incarnate Word University, where he coached safeties. During the 2022 season, he helped Kaleb Culp earn FCS All-American honors. McCoil began his career in the high school ranks, coaching defensive backs in Louisiana from 2018-2021.

Before his coaching career, Kinne and McCoil played college football together at the University of Tulsa from 2009-2011. McCoil went on to play professionally for nine years in the NFL, XFL and CFL. A few highlights of his playing career were winning CFL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and a Grey Cup in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos.

McCoil will look to improve the Bobcat defense next season, as Texas State was ranked 10th in the Sun Belt Conference in total defense, giving up 414.33 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense, allowing 33.83 points per game during the 2023 season.

