Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff

Meg Boles Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne has added a coaching veteran to his staff. Chad Morris was announced on Friday as the new wide receivers coach for the Texas State football team. This hiring comes days after former wide receivers coach Craig Stutzmann left to become the offensive coordinator at San Jose State University.

The new hiring brings a level of familiarity for Kinne, as Morris was his offensive coordinator when he played quarterback at the University of Tulsa in 2010. Kinne also coached under Morris as a graduate assistant at Southern Methodist University in 2017.

Morris, 55 years old, has had many coaching stops in his career, getting his start coaching high school football in Texas for 16 seasons at five different schools where he racked up 169 wins.

Morris was the head coach at SMU from 2014 to 2017 before being hired as the head coach at the University of Arkansas in 2018. He spent just two seasons with the Razorbacks before being fired. Morris served as a special assistant to the head coach to Dabo Swinney at Clemson during the 2023 season.

Morris inherits a productive wide receiver room, with returning players such as junior Joey Hobert and sophomore Kole Wilson, who helped lead the Bobcats to the number-one scoring offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 36 points per game, and the third-best passing offense in the Sun Belt with 280.83 yards per game.