55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
uStar-copy.jpg
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
January 22, 2024
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley announces new team for next season
January 22, 2024
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
TXST should showcase faculty works in curriculum
January 22, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
January 21, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
January 21, 2024
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
January 20, 2024
Sports
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley announces new team for next season
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter • January 22, 2024

Former Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley has found a new home. Finley announced Monday that he will play for Western Kentucky University next season. The Hilltoppers went 8-5 during the 2023-24 season, finishing fourth in Conference...

Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
Sports Staff
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor

T.J. Finley announces new team for next season

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
January 22, 2024
Texas+State+redshirt+sophomore+quarterback+T.J.+Finley+%287%29+prepares+to+snap+the+ball+versus+Rice+during+the+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl+game+versus+Rice%2C+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Gerald+J.+Ford+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Former Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley has found a new home. Finley announced Monday that he will play for Western Kentucky University next season. The Hilltoppers went 8-5 during the 2023-24 season, finishing fourth in Conference USA.

Finley played just one season with the Bobcats, leading Texas State to its first bowl game in school history and eight wins. The eight wins are the most Texas State has achieved in a single season since joining the FBS in 2012.

Finley started 13 games and threw for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns with just eight interceptions on the season. A season highlight for Finley was leading Texas State to a 42-31 victory over Baylor in the season opener. Finley went 22-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, earning him Sun Belt Player of the Week.

Western Kentucky will be the fourth team Finley has transferred to in his collegiate career, starting at Louisiana State University, where he played in five games and threw for 941 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman.

Finley transferred from LSU to Auburn University and played in 13 games in two seasons before joining Texas State last offseason.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
TXST should showcase faculty works in curriculum
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
More in football
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi reflects on nationally recognized, record season
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley entering transfer portal
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside reshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
13 players bid farewell to Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
More in Sports
Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball unable to mount comeback, fall to Louisiana-Monroe
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) looks for an open teammate during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball claim first conference win of the season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *