T.J. Finley announces new team for next season

Kobe Arriaga Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Former Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley has found a new home. Finley announced Monday that he will play for Western Kentucky University next season. The Hilltoppers went 8-5 during the 2023-24 season, finishing fourth in Conference USA.

Finley played just one season with the Bobcats, leading Texas State to its first bowl game in school history and eight wins. The eight wins are the most Texas State has achieved in a single season since joining the FBS in 2012.

Finley started 13 games and threw for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns with just eight interceptions on the season. A season highlight for Finley was leading Texas State to a 42-31 victory over Baylor in the season opener. Finley went 22-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, earning him Sun Belt Player of the Week.

Western Kentucky will be the fourth team Finley has transferred to in his collegiate career, starting at Louisiana State University, where he played in five games and threw for 941 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman.

Finley transferred from LSU to Auburn University and played in 13 games in two seasons before joining Texas State last offseason.