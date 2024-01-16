T.J. Finley entering transfer portal

Kobe Arriaga Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley announced Tuesday afternoon that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Finley entered the portal one day after Texas State received a commitment from former University of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. Finley transferred to Texas State via the portal in July after spending last season at Auburn University.

Finley started in all 13 games for Texas State this season, throwing for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Finley helped lead the Bobcats to their first eight-win season as an FBS program and their first bowl game victory in school history.

Finley began his collegiate career at LSU where he started five games as a true freshman before transferring to Auburn due to limited playing time. Finley will now search for his fourth school to finish out his remaining eligibility.

With Finley’s departure de Laura appears to be the likely candidate to be named as his replacement. The junior signal caller spent two seasons at Washington State University before transferring to Arizona in 2022. He started in 12 games for the Wildcats throwing for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns and was an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team.

Freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter is also a candidate to take over as Texas State’s starter under center next season. Hatter did not see any playing time during the 2023-24 season but has consistently been praised by Head Coach G.J. Kinne for his work ethic and skill level.