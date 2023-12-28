62° San Marcos
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator
December 28, 2023
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
December 27, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball against Rice during the First Responder Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State concludes historic season with first bowl victory in program history
December 27, 2023
Mars Velasquez (left), Zainab Alhatri (center) and Chinny Egbuna (right) standing next to risograph printer in the fabrication room, Dec. 1, 2023, in the Joann Cole Mitte building.
Risograph print club allows students and alumni to work with new printing medium
December 26, 2023
December 26, 2023
Corporal Haley Mclaren and Duke introducing the Mounted Patrol, Nov. 8, 2023, on the Quad.
Welcoming Texas States' new officers: Lyndon and Duke
December 25, 2023

Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
December 28, 2023
Texas+State+redshirt+senior+linebacker+Brian+Holloway+%280%29+hypes+the+crowd+after+a+defensive+stop+versus+Rice+during+the+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl+game%2C+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Gerald+J.+Ford+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

One day after Texas State won its first bowl game in program history, it was announced that defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has has taken the same role at Duke.

Patke will reunite with Manny Diaz, who was hired as head coach of the Blue Devils to replace Mike Elko, who left to become the head coach at Texas A&M. Patke has worked with Diaz previously at Miami, Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.

Under Patke, the Texas State defense finished number one in the nation in tackles for loss, averaging 8.5 per game and ninth in sacks during the 2023-24 season.

In Patke’s final game on the sidelines for the Bobcats, the Texas State defense had seven turnovers, four sacks and shut out Rice in the second half to claim its first bowl game win in school history.

Just one day after leading Texas State to its first eight-win season at the FBS level, G.J. Kinne will have to find a new defensive coordinator.
