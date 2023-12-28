Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator

Kobe Arriaga Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

One day after Texas State won its first bowl game in program history, it was announced that defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has has taken the same role at Duke.

Patke will reunite with Manny Diaz, who was hired as head coach of the Blue Devils to replace Mike Elko, who left to become the head coach at Texas A&M. Patke has worked with Diaz previously at Miami, Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.

Under Patke, the Texas State defense finished number one in the nation in tackles for loss, averaging 8.5 per game and ninth in sacks during the 2023-24 season.

In Patke’s final game on the sidelines for the Bobcats, the Texas State defense had seven turnovers, four sacks and shut out Rice in the second half to claim its first bowl game win in school history.

Just one day after leading Texas State to its first eight-win season at the FBS level, G.J. Kinne will have to find a new defensive coordinator.