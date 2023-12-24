46° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Students reflect on a semester of treasured memories and lessons learned
Students reflect on a semester of treasured memories and lessons learned
December 24, 2023
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks to claim first bowl game victory in program history
December 23, 2023
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro throws down an alley-oop on the fast break versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Cougars claw down the Bobcats
December 23, 2023
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring
December 22, 2023
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court approves election agreement, discusses Kyle tax reinvestment
December 21, 2023
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State inks 21 on Early Signing Day
December 21, 2023

Texas State seeks to claim first bowl game victory in program history

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
December 23, 2023
The+Texas+State+football+team+celebrates+a+touchdown+against+South+Alabama%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+25%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

In what has been nine years in the making, Texas State football (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) will face Rice University (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, December 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

This will be Texas State’s first bowl game appearance since joining the FBS in 2012. For Rice, Tuesday’s contest will be its second consecutive bowl game appearance and 14th in its program history. The Owls earned bowl eligibility with a 24-21 victory against Florida Atlantic in their final regular season game.

Texas State and Rice have previously met four times dating back to 1920. The last matchup was in 1987 resulting in a 38-28 Rice victory.

“There’s a little extra juice any time you get to play an in-state team,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We recruit against Rice. Some of [our players] probably wanted to go to Rice and vice versa. It’s an American [Athletic Conference] team that’s always fun [adding to] the American [Conference] Sun Belt [Conference] rivalry.”

The Owls are led by redshirt freshman quarterback A.J. Padgett who stepped into the starting role after previous starting quarterback J.T. Daniels chose to medically retire during the season.

Padgett played in four games during the 2023 regular season, throwing for 636 yards, seven touchdown passes and three interceptions. Padgett led the Owls to back-to-back wins in their final two games to earn the team a bowl game bid.

“[A.J. Padgett] is a really good player,” Texas State defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke said. “He can throw the ball, has the ability to run, he can control the offense well. This will be his fifth start, so he’s comfortable now with the system they [Rice] run.”

According to Patke, the Owls’ potent offensive attack will present the
Texas State defense with numerous problems, beginning with redshirt junior running back Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“[Luke] McCaffrey is a great player. They’re going to get the ball to him,” Patke said. “He gets the ball in every which way you can. He comes from a great pedigree, so we have to know where he is at all times.”

A win on Tuesday will give Texas State its first eight-win season, and its long sought-after bowl game victory since becoming an FBS program.

Kickoff between Texas State and Rice is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro throws down an alley-oop on the fast break versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Cougars claw down the Bobcats
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State inks 21 on Early Signing Day
San Marcos continues work on flood mitigation projects
San Marcos continues work on flood mitigation projects
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State, Kinne agree to contract extension through 2028
More in football
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi named first-team All-American
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats secure first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
More in Sports
Texas State guard junior Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Love scores career high as Texas State wallops Yellowjackets for third straight win
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (21) attempts to score against the Jarvis Christian defense, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dawson's career high propels Texas State's comeback victory over Sam Houston State
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against Jarvis Christian, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball demolishes Jarvis Christian behind season-high 107 points
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *