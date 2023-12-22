61° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring
December 22, 2023
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court approves election agreement, discusses Kyle tax reinvestment
December 21, 2023
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State inks 21 on Early Signing Day
December 21, 2023
San Marcos continues work on flood mitigation projects
San Marcos continues work on flood mitigation projects
December 21, 2023
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated
December 21, 2023
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State, Kinne agree to contract extension through 2028
December 21, 2023

Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
December 21, 2023
Texas+State+junior+forward+Jaylin+Foster+%2811%29+pushes+past+a+defender+during+the+game+against+Denver%2C+Thursday%2C+Dec.+14%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (9-3) won its last two games to finish the FIU Christmas Classic with an unblemished 3-0 record this week at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami.

After defeating tournament host FIU 67-61 on Monday, Texas State faced Chicago State University (0-20) on Tuesday afternoon. Five Bobcats scored in double figures as Texas State beat the Cougars 84-76.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson led Texas State with 17 points. Fellow graduate student guard Timia Jefferson scored 15 points, and junior forward Jaylin Foster added 13. 10 of Foster’s 13 points came in the second quarter as Texas State took a 47-32 halftime lead.

The Cougars came out of halftime red hot, outscoring Texas State 16-15 in the third quarter to keep the score close. Texas State rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points to put away the Cougars.

Texas State wrapped up the tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a 63-52 victory against Alabama A&M University (5-6).

Jefferson was the high scorer for Texas State with 17 points. Foster and Henson added 13 and eight points, respectively.

A poor offensive second quarter led to the Bobcats facing a 34-24 halftime deficit. Texas State responded in the third quarter with a 10-0 run in the opening five minutes.

Texas State outscored the Bulldogs 22-2 in the third quarter to take a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bobcats led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter as they defeated the Bulldogs to finish the FIU Christmas Classic unbeaten.

The tournament marked the end of Texas State’s non-conference schedule. The Bobcats will look to build off the momentum from the tournament as they prepare for conference play beginning with Georgia Southern University (9-2).

Tip-off between Texas State and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State, Kinne agree to contract extension through 2028
Texas State guard junior Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Love scores career high as Texas State wallops Yellowjackets for third straight win
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (21) attempts to score against the Jarvis Christian defense, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dawson's career high propels Texas State's comeback victory over Sam Houston State
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, listen and hols signs as leaders speak during the organizations pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
More in Sports
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against Jarvis Christian, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball demolishes Jarvis Christian behind season-high 107 points
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi named first-team All-American
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the baseline versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
No. 16 Texas pummels Texas State behind Abmas' 26
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) shoots the ball over the head of her Bowling Green defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas States pulls away from UTSA in overtime
More in womens-basketball
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Islanders spoil Henson's historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State
Texas State graduate student forward DaNasia Hood (32) dribbles past a Troy defender, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Former Texas State basketball player reflects on Israel experience
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *