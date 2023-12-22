Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (9-3) won its last two games to finish the FIU Christmas Classic with an unblemished 3-0 record this week at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami.

After defeating tournament host FIU 67-61 on Monday, Texas State faced Chicago State University (0-20) on Tuesday afternoon. Five Bobcats scored in double figures as Texas State beat the Cougars 84-76.

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson led Texas State with 17 points. Fellow graduate student guard Timia Jefferson scored 15 points, and junior forward Jaylin Foster added 13. 10 of Foster’s 13 points came in the second quarter as Texas State took a 47-32 halftime lead.

The Cougars came out of halftime red hot, outscoring Texas State 16-15 in the third quarter to keep the score close. Texas State rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points to put away the Cougars.

Texas State wrapped up the tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a 63-52 victory against Alabama A&M University (5-6).

Jefferson was the high scorer for Texas State with 17 points. Foster and Henson added 13 and eight points, respectively.

A poor offensive second quarter led to the Bobcats facing a 34-24 halftime deficit. Texas State responded in the third quarter with a 10-0 run in the opening five minutes.

Texas State outscored the Bulldogs 22-2 in the third quarter to take a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bobcats led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter as they defeated the Bulldogs to finish the FIU Christmas Classic unbeaten.

The tournament marked the end of Texas State’s non-conference schedule. The Bobcats will look to build off the momentum from the tournament as they prepare for conference play beginning with Georgia Southern University (9-2).

Tip-off between Texas State and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.