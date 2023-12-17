35° San Marcos
Dawson’s career high propels Texas State’s comeback victory over Sam Houston State

Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
December 17, 2023
Texas+State+junior+forward+Brandon+Love+%2821%29+attempts+to+score+against+the+Jarvis+Christian+defense%2C+Monday%2C+Dec.+11%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (21) attempts to score against the Jarvis Christian defense, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball (5-5) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Sam Houston State University (6-6) 73-60 in an offensively-charged game Friday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas.

“A little bit of a tale of two halves but we’ll take it,” Texas State Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “We beat a good team today, but we showed that we have what it takes to become a good team as well.”

Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson led the team in scoring with a career-high 23 points, while sophomore guard Jordan Mason added 18 points, five assists, three steals and four rebounds. Junior forward Brandon Love was also in double figures with 10 points and three blocks.

“I’m happy for Dylan Dawson. He has been putting in the work and it showed today,” Johnson said. “Jordan Mason settled us down and helped us execute. It was a total team effort, but our front court stepped up in a major way down the stretch.”

Trailing at halftime Texas State outscored Sam Houston State 50-27 in the second half en route to the 70-63 comeback victory.

Sam Houston junior guard Lamar Wilkerson was the leading scorer for the Bearkats ending the night with 16 points and five rebounds.

Texas State shot over 50 percent from the field on the night. The Bobcat defense also forced 10 steals and 16 total turnovers.

Texas State will return home for its next game against LeTourneau University (6-5).

Tip-off between Texas State and LeTourneau is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
