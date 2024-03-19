Trio of men’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

With the 203-24 season at an end, Texas State men’s basketball is losing some of its key players to the transfer portal.

Junior forward Brandon Love and sophomore guards Jordan Mason and Davion Sykes have all announced their intentions to enter the portal to finish out their careers at other schools.

Love spent three seasons with the Bobcats. This past season, he started in 34 games and averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sykes, a former state champion at Duncanville High School in Dallas, enters the transfer portal after two seasons with Texas State. During the 2023-24 season, Sykes started in 14 games and averaged 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Mason started in 23 games and averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Both players will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Currently, there is no update on which schools the players intend to transfer to.