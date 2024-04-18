89° San Marcos
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men's basketball lands JUCO transfer
April 18, 2024
Sophomore Jasmine Cortez gets her hand raised after a match at the National Collegiate Wrestling Championship, Saturday, March 18 , 2024, in Shreveport, LA
No coach, no problem: Wrestling team overcomes adversity
April 18, 2024
Two North American River Otters swimming in Spring Lake on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Marcos.
River otters return to San Marcos waters
April 18, 2024
Cpls. Aleysha Ortiz (Left) and Haley McClaran (Right) stroll with Lyndon and Duke at Sewell Park, Friday, April 12, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.
Texas State officers Lyndon and Duke take on training
April 18, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's maroon and gold game
April 17, 2024
Texas State men’s basketball lands JUCO transfer

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
April 18, 2024
The+Texas+State+mens+basketball+team+huddles+together+before+the+game+against+Marshall%2C+Saturday%2C+Jan.+6%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Junior forward Austin Green, previously at Pearl River Community College, has signed with Texas State men’s basketball for the 2024-2025 season.

The Bobcats received an official commitment from Green via social media on March 5, 2024, but he officially signed to wear the maroon and gold within the past two days.

Green is six feet eight inches tall with a solid 220-pound build. Using his size to his advantage, Green comes to Texas State, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game.

With the ability to score, rebound, and draw fouls from defenders, Green brings a much-needed scoring presence to Texas State’s offense.

The Texas State Bobcats and new transfer Green will look to put the basketball program back on track to success in the 2024-2025 season.
