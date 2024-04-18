Texas State men’s basketball lands JUCO transfer

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Junior forward Austin Green, previously at Pearl River Community College, has signed with Texas State men’s basketball for the 2024-2025 season.

The Bobcats received an official commitment from Green via social media on March 5, 2024, but he officially signed to wear the maroon and gold within the past two days.

Green is six feet eight inches tall with a solid 220-pound build. Using his size to his advantage, Green comes to Texas State, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game.

With the ability to score, rebound, and draw fouls from defenders, Green brings a much-needed scoring presence to Texas State’s offense.

The Texas State Bobcats and new transfer Green will look to put the basketball program back on track to success in the 2024-2025 season.