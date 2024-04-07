77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom (Right) pose at a concert.
In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST
April 7, 2024
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball faces uncertainty going into offseason
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
April 7, 2024
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
April 6, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball faces uncertainty going into offseason

Jacob De Luna, Sports Contributor
April 7, 2024
The+Texas+State+mens+basketball+team+huddles+together+before+the+game+against+Marshall%2C+Saturday%2C+Jan.+6%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State men’s basketball has ended its past two seasons below .500, going 16-19 in the 2022-23 season and this season 17-18 with a semi-final exit in the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the second consecutive year.

With the past two seasons wrapping up unfavorably for Coach Terrence Johnson’s Bobcats, the question emerges: ‘What’s in store for the future of Texas State men’s basketball?’

After the 2024 season’s end, the top three leading scorers for Texas State entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore forward Davion Sykes, sophomore guard Jordan Mason and junior center/forward Brandon Love are now all decided to continue their careers at other programs.

The combination of three leading scorers entering the portal with zero commits entering the program leaves Texas State in a peculiar spot with many roles to fill. Yet, it also opens opportunities to those who remain on the team.

Sophomore guard Coleton Benson and San Marcos native freshman guard Kaden Gumbs will look to step up big-time for the Bobcats in the 2024-2025 season.

Benson showed glimpses of his incredible scoring throughout 2024. His best contest was the first round of the Sun Belt tournament where he scored a career-high 28 points off the bench. With the ability to score, get to the free throw line and steal on defense, Benson will look to make his mark for Texas State in his 2024-25 campaign.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall Gumbs stands at a typical size for an NCAA point guard. Showing sporadic flashes while averaging just under 30 minutes a game, Gumbs averaged nine points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal per game while making 40% of his attempts. Gumbs has a career-high of 17 points.

The team currently has two members of its 2024 recruiting class a pair of junior college players in Nate Deer and Mark Drone.

Drone is a six-foot guard spent the last two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College where he had a stellar career. During the 2023-24 season, Drone averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

Drone is also a terrific shooter having shot 56.8% from the field, 32.0% from three and 90.2% from the free throw line.

“Mark is a dynamic point guard that is comfortable on and off the ball,” Johnson said. “His ability to score and create scoring opportunities for himself and others makes him a perfect fit. We love his strength and athleticism! I believe he will be a good player in this league and his style of play will generate a level of excitement for our fanbase.”

Deer a 6-foot-9-inch forward who hails from Australia and spent the past two seasons at Howard University where he averaged 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 63.1% from the field per game.

“Nate brings a level of athleticism, toughness and skill that we definitely need,” Johnson said. “His motor never turns off and he impacts winning in a multitude of ways. We’re expecting him to be a force in our front court, as well as raise our level of skill and toughness at the position.”

Texas State will have its work cut out this off-season if the goal is a one-season turnaround. The team will need to add more players to its recruiting class whether it be from the high school ranks, JUCO, or the transfer portal to replace the production it has lost.

The maroon and gold will be looking to bounce back after two disappointing seasons as the team continues to seeks its first ever NCAA Tournament bid.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) hits the ball in the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats extend losing streak with game one loss against Marshall
More in mens-basketball
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) prepares to score a goal during the game against, Troy Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's season ends in hard-fought loss in semifinal round of conference tournament
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) runs the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March, 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks off third-seed Troy to continue conference tournament run
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball defeats Southern Miss to continue conference tournament run
Texas State guard sophomore Coleton Benson (22) shoots from the three point line during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Benson and Mason: The one-two punch off the Bobcat bench
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts a shot during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024. at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Benson lifts Texas State past Monarchs in overtime
More in Sports
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats' third week spring football practice
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star