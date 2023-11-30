54° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star




The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
November 30, 2023
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
November 30, 2023
Hays County Food Bank volunteer Madelyn Parsons looks at jalapeno plants, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Hays County Food Bank.
Meet Maddie: Criminal justice major turned sustainable gardener
November 30, 2023
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
November 30, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Pregnant and parenting students deserve resources
November 30, 2023
Texas State redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
"She plays with some dawg in her": Volleyball freshman adds impact on squad
November 29, 2023

Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter

James Horton, Sports Reporter
November 30, 2023
Texas+State+junior+cornerback+Alonzo+Edwards+Jr.+%284%29+during+the+Nevada+game%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. took an unconventional route to the Division I level and has earned his stay at Texas State.

Edwards didn’t have college coaches fighting for his commitment after high school. Searching for the best opportunity to continue his football career, Edwards decided to try his luck as a walk-on at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi.

“Mississippi itself is already small,” Edwards Jr. said. “I feel like we get underrecruited. [I] didn’t have any opportunities, so I had to walk on to the JUCO [level] and earn a scholarship. Then, I just blew up in JUCO. [I] got a lot of offers.”

The hard work required of a walk-on player paid off for Edwards. Relationships he built on his path to Texas State helped him both on and off the field. Former Mississippi Gulf Coast teammate Scooby Carter brought Edwards to the attention of the Texas State coaching staff.

“He [Carter] had gotten an offer from Texas State,” Edwards said. “And Coach Dewhurst was the cornerback coach here. [Carter] told him about me. They watched my film; they came down to Mississippi. They just gave me the offer after that.”

In his first season at Texas State in the 2022-23 season, Edwards played in all 12 games and started in six. That season, he accumulated 23 tackles and three forced fumbles, adding a lot of film for the new coaching staff to be excited about. In December 2022, Matthew Gregg took over as the cornerback coach and knew that Edwards would be an impactful player.

“He played well close to the end of the season last year,” Gregg said. “I knew we could build on that and continue to develop him into a potential All-Conference player. He was one of the guys I noticed early on in film. He had play-making abilities; he was making tackles and forcing fumbles.”

Texas State redshirt senior cornerback Chris Mills also signed at Texas State prior to the 2022-23 season. Spending the past two years with Edwards, he said he knows how valuable a teammate he is.

“With the change in staff you always have a number of players you encounter,” Mills said. “But [Alonzo] is just automatically one of those [players] that stood out. Just from the stance of being dependable, smart, and [an] overall ballplayer. He always asks if you need help— just one of those teammates that’s always caring.”

The 2023-24 season has seen a renewed sense of excitement around Texas State’s football program. According to Gregg, Edwards, one of the few returners from last season’s team, is seen as a leader by the coaches.

“I will say he’s not shy at all to have energy and get his teammates motivated,” Gregg said. “But I would say he’s more of a ‘do it by example.’ He’s going to play hard, he’s going to do the extra work, he’s never going to complain, and he has a great attitude every day. Guys look up to him.”

The 2023-24 Texas State team has earned bowl eligibility for just the second time in its history. Edwards said he knew as soon as he met Head Coach G.J. Kinne that this was in the program’s future.

“I’m a big believer in ‘You have what you say,” Edwards said. “The first thing coach Kinne said when he got here was, ‘We’re going to win a championship.’ I’m a big believer in that, so I already knew we were going to become a winning program.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
Illustration by DJ Ross
Pregnant and parenting students deserve resources
Texas State redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
"She plays with some dawg in her": Volleyball freshman adds impact on squad
San Marcos residents brave the snow and cold, Monday, Feb.15, 2021, on Wonder World Drive.
San Marcos prepares for possible extreme winter conditions
Illustration my Delaney Compean
College degrees should not require core credits
police lights
SWAT responds to suspect barricade
More in football
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats secure first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) runs after the catch versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State aims to snap two game losing streak against South Alabama
Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Leftwich nominated for Broyles Award
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Arkansas State defeats Texas State for worst loss in program history
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson (74) gazes at the crowd after the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Caleb Johnson: TXST's offensive line anchor
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks to deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball across the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Islanders spoil Henson's historic game to defeat Texas State for second straight season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball selected for NCAA Tournament
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles past a UTSA defender for the layup, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Mason scores 21 in debut as Bobcats topple Mavericks in rivalry game
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts to score against UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State falls to Southern Utah to finish last at the Louisiana Tech MTE
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) attempts to shoot a basket, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball drops first game of season against Sam Houston State
Texas State Head Coach Terrance Johnson coaches freshman guard Kaden Gumbs on the sideline versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, in Strahan Arena.
Cowboys wrangle Bobcats in opening game of Louisiana Tech MTE




SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *