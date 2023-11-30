54° San Marcos
Kole Wilson named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week

James Horton, Sports Reporter
November 30, 2023
Texas+State+sophomore+wide+receiver+Kole+Wilson+%282%29+returns+a+100-yard+kickoff+for+a+touchdown+against+South+Alabama%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) returns a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Sun Belt Conference office announced that Texas State sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson was given the conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Wilson reached the end zone twice on Saturday in Texas State’s 52-44 victory against South Alabama. He earned the honors after opening the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to kickstart the Texas State scoring attack after halftime. The kickoff return was the first of Wilson’s collegiate career.

Wilson finished the game with 226 all-purpose yards. He had 128 yards on special teams, six receptions for 102 receiving yards and one touchdown reception, giving him eight on the season.

Wilson is the second Texas State returner to bring a kick back for a touchdown this season, helping Texas State score on offense, defense and special teams for the first time since 2012.

Wilson is also the first Texas State player to be named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week since Seth Keller in 2022.
