Leftwich nominated for Broyles Award

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls a play on the sideline during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich was announced as a Broyles Award nominee on Tuesday by the Broyles Foundation.

Leftwich joins 56 other college coaches in contention for the award. The Broyles Award goes to the best Division I assistant coach. Leftwich serves as the quarterback’s coach, offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Bobcats.

This year, Texas State has produced its best offensive season since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2011. The Bobcats rank first in the Sun Belt Conference in both points per game with 34.9, and yards per game with 464.3. Both statistical categories are improvements on a Texas State offense from a year ago that averaged 21 points per game on 104 yards.

Leftwich’s offense has produced big numbers in 2023, leading to multiple offensive players landing on watchlists. Junior wide receiver Joey Hobert is in contention for the Biletnikoff Award, and sophomore quarterback T.J. Finely is in contention for the Manning and Davey O’Brien awards.

The Broyles Award winner will be announced on December 5 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.