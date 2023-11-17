64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Customers enjoy the soft-launch grand opening of Tantra Coffee Shop, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Tantra Coffee Shop in San Marcos.
Tantra, locals see a new moment for music in San Marcos
November 17, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson (74) gazes at the crowd after the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Caleb Johnson: TXST's offensive line anchor
November 17, 2023
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.
University Camp won’t be sold
November 17, 2023
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility
November 16, 2023
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
November 16, 2023
Paul Amrani poses on the steps of the Quad, June 2022, at Texas State University.
TXST Musical Theatre alumni “breaks a leg”
November 16, 2023

Caleb Johnson: TXST’s offensive line anchor

James Horton, Sports Reporter
November 17, 2023
Texas+State+redshirt+senior+center+Caleb+Johnson+%2874%29+gazes+at+the+crowd+after+the+game+versus+Troy%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+28%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson (74) gazes at the crowd after the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State’s offensive line is anchored by transfer redshirt senior Caleb Johnson, who has spent the better part of the last decade playing collegiate football.

At 6 feet 6 inches tall weighing in at 335 pounds, Johnson is an imposing figure on the field. His stature attracted the attention of high school teammates who coined the nickname ‘Big Country’ for him. But, while attending the University of Incarnate Word, Johnson’s decision to shave his head led to a new name, given to him by his Texas State offensive line coach Jordan Shoemaker.

“He used to have hair, and he used to try to hang onto it,” Shoemaker said. “He’s thinning a lot like me. [He] walked into a meeting one time, and he shaved his head, so it was on from that. ‘Big show.’”

Named after former WWE wrestler ‘Big Show’, Johnson has continued to shave his head bald. Things like nicknames are a part of what Johnson loves most about college football. With his tenure coming to an end after this season, he remembers the best parts of his playing time.

“The comradery between the teammates. The relationships you build,” Johnson said. “There’s guys that I even remember from JUCO that I still have good relationships with, that I wouldn’t have at all without football. That’s the biggest thing.”

Johnson’s desire to foster relationships with his teammates has impacted those around him as well. Fellow offensive lineman Jimeto Obigbo transferred to Texas State from UIW with Johnson and said knowing he was coming with Johnson was important.

“It definitely played a part,” Obigbo said. “I wanted the comradery of the line since we did so good at UIW. I know what [Johnson] is going to do, and he knows what I’m going to do.”

With seven years of college football experience under his belt, teammates look to Johnson as a helpful resource on the field.

“He calls the front,” Obigbo said. “If I get something wrong, he’s there making sure I’m good. We just work hand-in-hand.”

Shoemaker has been with Johnson since UIW and has seen his development on and off the field.

“His biggest improvement that I’ve seen is just his growth into a true young man,” Shoemaker said. “The maturity that I’ve seen over the years, you know. Not having to worry about his classes anymore, him being lazy in the classroom. Everything is important to him. And [I’m] also seeing him become a great leader.”

This season Johnson won the starting center job after battling through spring and fall practices, making him the focal point of the offensive line. After spending the entirety of last season as an All-American left guard, he has embraced the new role.

“I enjoy it,” Johnson said. “I really like every position. As long as I’m starting, I don’t really care that much. I think it helps me, knowing every position.”

Obigbo doubles as a roommate for Johnson, as the two share a house with the rest of the UIW offensive linemen transfers. He said he is just as grateful to have Johnson as a friend as he is to have him as a teammate.

“He’s a great guy,” Obigbo said. “He’s a helping hand. A shoulder you can lean on when you need one, just a great person to be around.”

Johnson’s lone year as a Bobcat has been one of the most exciting in Texas State’s history in the Football Bowl Subdivision. With larger than normal home crowds, Johnson has enjoyed playing at Bobcat Stadium for his final season of college football, he said.

“It’s really great, I enjoy it,” Johnson said. “It’s really some good juice for the team too because we know y’all are behind us, as a student section and as a whole. I don’t know the numbers, but we had one of the most in attendance since ten years ago as a whole. And then the student section we’re on the leader boards. So, the support is awesome, it really pumps us up.”

 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.
University Camp won’t be sold
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
Local political organization starts petition for police reform
Local political organization starts petition for police reform
Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp
Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
More in football
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats unable to recover from miscues, fall to Coastal Carolina
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats look for first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) makes a catch against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert named to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State secures bowl game eligibility in win against Georgia Southern
More in Sports
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Sooners steamroll shorthanded Bobcats
Texas State graduate student forward DaNasia Hood (32) dribbles past a Troy defender, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Former Texas State basketball player reflects on Israel experience
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *