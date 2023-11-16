Texas State looks deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility

Meg Boles Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

After last week’s loss, Texas State football (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) will travel to face off against Arkansas State University (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) for its final road game of the season.

The Bobcats are coming off a loss to Coastal Carolina that stripped their hopes of a conference championship away. Saturday was the fourth game the Bobcats have lost by a single possession.

Texas State and Arkansas State have met 10 times in each program’s respected history, with the Bobcats only winning four matchups, including last season’s 16-13 victory at Bobcat Stadium.

The Red Wolves enter the contest seeking a sixth win to become bowl-game eligible, just as the Bobcats were two weeks ago.

“It’s going to be a challenge for sure,” Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “These guys are going to be ready to go and fired up. We have to be dialed in on everything.”

A win for Texas State will secure a seven-win season for the first time since 2014.

Arkansas State enters Saturday’s matchup coming off a 21-14 loss to South Alabama. The Red Wolves nearly rallied from a 21-6 deficit but were unable to get the ball back in the final moments of the game.

“They’re [Arkansas State] a good football team. They have good coaches and a good unit over there,” Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway said. “We know we’re a good team. It’s not ideal to lose games, but it’s really about how you bounce back. We have another game Saturday— stick to the plan and don’t fall apart.”

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.