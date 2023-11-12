Bobcats unable to recover from miscues, fall to Coastal Carolina

Meg Boles Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Three fumbles and four sacks were a significant factor for Texas State football’s (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) defeat against Coastal Carolina University (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) 31-23. This game marks the Bobcats’ first road loss since October 7th.

Texas State’s offense only put up 280 total yards compared to its season average of 464. The Bobcats also had a season-high five three-and-outs. The wet conditions forced the Bobcats to ditch their usual air raid offense and stick to the ground. Each of their touchdowns were scored on a running play.

Coastal Carolina third-string quarterback, redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Vasko connected with senior wide receiver Sam Pinckey six times, who provided the Chanticleers with a touchdown and 81 receiving yards.

“We didn’t execute well enough on both sides of the ball and in special teams. It was one of those things where it wasn’t our night,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We didn’t do a good enough job tonight to win.”

The Bobcats marched down the field and capitalized with a touchdown from redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter on the game’s opening drive but could not find the end zone again until the fourth quarter.

Sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi led the way for the Bobcats’ offense, finishing with 97 rushing yards on 21 carries. Madhi now has 1,050 rushing yards on the season, making him the 12th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby entered in the fourth quarter, rushing for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Despite their efforts, the Bobcats could not get the ball back in the game’s final minutes because of an unsuccessful onside kick.

“We didn’t quit, I know that. We fought all the way until the end,” Kinne said. “We just got to do better as coaches, and we got to play better— everyone involved, the whole program.”

With the loss and Troy’s victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State’s hopes of winning the Sun Belt Championship have diminished.

The Bobcats will turn their attention to Arkansas State (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) as they seek to clinch their first bowl game bid in program history.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18th at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.