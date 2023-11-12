58° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats unable to recover from miscues, fall to Coastal Carolina
November 12, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
November 12, 2023
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season
November 12, 2023
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
November 11, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
November 11, 2023
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown
November 10, 2023

Bobcats unable to recover from miscues, fall to Coastal Carolina

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
November 12, 2023
Texas+State+sophomore+running+back+Ismail+Mahdi+%2821%29+carries+the+ball+against+Troy%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+28%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Three fumbles and four sacks were a significant factor for Texas State football’s (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) defeat against Coastal Carolina University (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) 31-23. This game marks the Bobcats’ first road loss since October 7th.

Texas State’s offense only put up 280 total yards compared to its season average of 464. The Bobcats also had a season-high five three-and-outs. The wet conditions forced the Bobcats to ditch their usual air raid offense and stick to the ground. Each of their touchdowns were scored on a running play.

Coastal Carolina third-string quarterback, redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Vasko connected with senior wide receiver Sam Pinckey six times, who provided the Chanticleers with a touchdown and 81 receiving yards.

“We didn’t execute well enough on both sides of the ball and in special teams. It was one of those things where it wasn’t our night,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We didn’t do a good enough job tonight to win.”

The Bobcats marched down the field and capitalized with a touchdown from redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter on the game’s opening drive but could not find the end zone again until the fourth quarter.

Sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi led the way for the Bobcats’ offense, finishing with 97 rushing yards on 21 carries. Madhi now has 1,050 rushing yards on the season, making him the 12th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby entered in the fourth quarter, rushing for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Despite their efforts, the Bobcats could not get the ball back in the game’s final minutes because of an unsuccessful onside kick.

“We didn’t quit, I know that. We fought all the way until the end,” Kinne said. “We just got to do better as coaches, and we got to play better— everyone involved, the whole program.”

With the loss and Troy’s victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State’s hopes of winning the Sun Belt Championship have diminished.

The Bobcats will turn their attention to Arkansas State (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) as they seek to clinch their first bowl game bid in program history.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arkansas is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18th at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles to the basket against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks the Falcons out of flight
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball defeats Miami Ohio, for first win of season
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown
University Star logo
University Camp sale will not be voted on in upcoming meeting
More in football
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats look for first seven-win season in nine years
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) makes a catch against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert named to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State secures bowl game eligibility in win against Georgia Southern
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Senior Spotlight: Reality star to Division I athlete Chance Main's collegiate career
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball down the field, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats unable to overcome turnovers, lose homecoming showdown to Trojans
More in Sports
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper rallies her teammates during the game versus Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Fast reflexes and confidence: Caitlyn Draper reflects on successful freshman season
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Texas State begins season in disappointing fashion with upset loss to Little Rock
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State topples Arlington Baptist in season opening win
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
European golfers discover second home at Texas State
Texas State redshirt freshman defender Kate Roberts (24) dribbles the ball down field during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State's season ends with heartbreaking loss to undefeated South Alabama
SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *