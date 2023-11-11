60° San Marcos
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list
November 11, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the Coastal Carolina game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats avenge loss to Coastal Carolina on senior night
November 11, 2023
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball over the net during warm-ups at the game against Coastal Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State in Sun Belt title showdown
November 10, 2023
University Camp sale will not be voted on in upcoming meeting
November 10, 2023
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Caitlyn Draper rallies her teammates during the game versus Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Fast reflexes and confidence: Caitlyn Draper reflects on successful freshman season
November 9, 2023
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats look for first seven-win season in nine years
November 9, 2023

Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list

James Horton, Sports Reporter
November 11, 2023
Texas+State+redshirt+sophomore+kicker+Mason+Shipley+attempts+a+field+goal+during+the+game+against+Troy%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+28%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Thursday that Texas State redshirt sophomore place-kicker Mason Shipley was selected to the Lou Groza Award semifinalist list.

The Lou Groza Award goes to the top Division I place-kicker every year. Last season, North Carolina State’s Christopher Dunn won the award. This year, Shipley made the semifinalist list along with 19 other place-kickers.

Shipley began his college career in 2020 at Oklahoma State University. He transferred the following spring to Texas State, spending his first season as a redshirt. In 2022, he played all 12 games, serving as a kickoff specialist.

In 2023, Shipley is one of the nation’s most accurate place-kickers. He’s a perfect 11-for-11 on-field goals this season, making him only one of three FBS place-kickers with a perfect field goal percentage through the first 10 weeks. He is also 39-for-39 on point after attempts.

Shipley is the 36th-ranked scorer nationally and fourth-ranked scorer in the Sun Belt Conference with 72 points.

A panel comprised of 100 FBS coaches, sports information directors, media personnel, former award winners and current NFL kickers will vote on the Lou Groza Award winner.

The announcement will be made on December 8 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
