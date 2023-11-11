Shipley named to Lou Groza Award Semifinalist list

Kobe Arriaga Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley attempts a field goal during the game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Thursday that Texas State redshirt sophomore place-kicker Mason Shipley was selected to the Lou Groza Award semifinalist list.

The Lou Groza Award goes to the top Division I place-kicker every year. Last season, North Carolina State’s Christopher Dunn won the award. This year, Shipley made the semifinalist list along with 19 other place-kickers.

Shipley began his college career in 2020 at Oklahoma State University. He transferred the following spring to Texas State, spending his first season as a redshirt. In 2022, he played all 12 games, serving as a kickoff specialist.

In 2023, Shipley is one of the nation’s most accurate place-kickers. He’s a perfect 11-for-11 on-field goals this season, making him only one of three FBS place-kickers with a perfect field goal percentage through the first 10 weeks. He is also 39-for-39 on point after attempts.

Shipley is the 36th-ranked scorer nationally and fourth-ranked scorer in the Sun Belt Conference with 72 points.

A panel comprised of 100 FBS coaches, sports information directors, media personnel, former award winners and current NFL kickers will vote on the Lou Groza Award winner.

The announcement will be made on December 8 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.