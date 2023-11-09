Bobcats look for first seven-win season in nine years

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

After last week’s historic win, Texas State football (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) will go on the road for the first time in over a month to face Coastal Carolina University (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) for its sixth conference game this Saturday.

The Bobcats are coming off a 45-24 win against Georgia Southern. Redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley accounted for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the game. This win gave Texas State bowl eligibility for just the second time in its FBS history.

Texas State and Coastal Carolina have met only four times in each program’s respected history, with the Bobcats only winning the first matchup in 2017. The Chanticleers won last season’s matchup 35-21 at Brooks Stadium.

The status of Coastal Carolina redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall is currently unknown for the game. The 2023 Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year suffered a concussion in the team’s week seven game against Arkansas State.

Even without McCall’s services, the Chanticleers have managed to win two consecutive games.

“Credit to their staff,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “You lose your backup, go out there with your third guy and have a career night. We don’t know if Grayson will play, so we got to prepare for all of them.”

If the Bobcats win Saturday’s game, their conference championship hopes will remain alive, being only one game behind Troy in the Sun Belt standings.

Coastal Carolina enters Saturday’s contest coming off a 28-24 victory over Old Dominion University. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko accounted for 350 yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

“To me, Coastal [Carolina] the last five years, that’s the team,” Kinne said.

“When I got this job, you circle that [game]. They’ve dominated for a long time. It’s going to be quite the challenge. We have to make sure we get our guys prepared.”

Kickoff between Texas State and Coastal Carolina is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.