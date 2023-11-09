72° San Marcos
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) makes a catch against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert named to Biletnikoff Award watch list
November 9, 2023
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
Future-shaping Downtown Area Plan decision postponed
November 8, 2023
Public administration senior Jacob Graybill (left) assists students with voter registration forms, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in front of Alkek Library.
Texas Rising at TXST encourages students to vote, find individual voices
November 8, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Main Point: Local elections deserve attention
November 8, 2023
Texas State will continue to hold voting for the 2021 city and school general election until 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
Voters approve $3.45 billion to Teacher Retirement System of Texas
November 8, 2023
San Marcos voters elected Mark Gleason and Jude Prather to city council positions and approved a variety of city charter amendments as part of the November 2021 General Election.
Voters approve $3.5 billion fund for Texas public universities
November 8, 2023

Hobert named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

James Horton, Sports Reporter
November 9, 2023
Texas+State+junior+wide+receiver+Joey+Hobert+%2810%29+makes+a+catch+against+Georgia+Southern%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) makes a catch against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert has been named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is given to the top Division I wide receiver each season.

Hobert transferred to Texas State in the summer of 2023 as a part of Head Coach G.J. Kinne’s overhauled Bobcat roster. He spent the 2020-2022 seasons at Washington State and Utah Tech, respectively, before transferring to Texas State.

Hobert’s first nine games of the 2023-24 season have brought national attention and placed him in the Texas State record books. Hobert leads the Texas State offense in receptions with 64, receiving yards with 804 and receiving touchdowns with seven.

Hobert is currently 10th in the nation in receptions, 16th in receiving yards and 22nd in receiving touchdowns.

Hobert is the first Texas State receiver to have three consecutive 100-yard receiving games since joining the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. In last week’s game against Georgia Southern, Hobert tied the program record for single-game receptions with 13 while going for 141 yards and one touchdown catch.

The selection committee will announce semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Nov. 20. The winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.
