The University Star
The University Star
The University Star
Texas State held early voting for San Marcos runoff elections Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 and on Election Day Dec. 8 at the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State mens basketball head coach T.J. Johnson talks strategy to junior guard Drue Drinnon (55) during a time out in a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Academic adviser Claire Richardson (left) receives her access code from team leader Aart Millecam (back), Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State graduate student guard Timia Jefferson (24) dribbles the ball past a Arlington Baptist defender, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
November 7, 2023
Texas+State+senior+golfer+Tom+Roed+Karlsen+watches+the+ball+after+teeing+off+at+the+Kapolei+Invitational%2C+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+31%2C+2023%2C+in+Oahu%2C+Hawaii.++
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Eight days after placing fourth in the Clerico Golf Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Texas State men’s golf team traveled to the Hawaiian island of O’ahu to compete in the Kapolei Invitational.

The tournament was hosted at the Kapolei Golf Club from October 31- November 2.

Texas State finished in fourth place out of 19 collegiate golf programs to close out the fall season with the lowest 54-hole score in program history.

The Bobcats went 44-under 820, a program record, and 13-under 275 in the final round.

Texas State fell two spots in the final round, finishing only behind No. 23 Baylor, No. 53 Florida Gulf Coast and tournament champion No. 46 Loyola Marymount.

The Bobcats looked sharp despite placing fourth, leading the tournament with 178 pars and seven eagles. Three Bobcats also recorded an eagle on the 17th hole in the third round.

In his first tournament appearance of the season, sophomore Sakke Siltala tied for fifth, shooting 67 to go 14-under 202 and recorded three eagles, two coming in the final round.

Senior Tom Roed Karlsen had his best round of the tournament, recording six birdies to leave him five-under 67, his season low for 18 holes. To finish out the event, Karlsen climbed 22 spots to finish 25th overall at eight under par— his best finish of the season.

Senior Marcelo Garza, who dominated in the National Golf Invitational last season, tied for 37th at seven-under, shooting one-under 70.

“Fantastic week for the guys,” Texas State Head Coach Shane Howell said. “We played the way we are capable of playing as a team. It was fun to watch these guys compete and play great golf against a highly-ranked field of teams. This will provide momentum going into the spring season.”

Men’s golf will go on a three-month hiatus before traveling to Mobile, Alabama, to begin the spring season at the Hal Williams Collegiate February 12-13.
