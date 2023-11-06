70° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Prop 5 to increase funding at Texas public universities
Prop 5 to increase funding at Texas public universities
November 6, 2023
City Council Place 4 Candidates
November 6, 2023
City Council Place 4 candidate Alyssa Garza.
City Council Place 3 Candidate
November 6, 2023
A student decorates the Día de los Muertos display, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Education Building.
TXST celebrates Día de los Muertos in display
November 6, 2023
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years
November 6, 2023
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State secures bowl game eligibility in win against Georgia Southern
November 5, 2023

Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
November 6, 2023
Texas+State+Head+Coach+G.J.+Kinne+heads+towards+the+locker+room+ahead+of+the+game+versus+Troy%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+28%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

With Saturday’s 45-24 victory against Georgia Southern University, Texas State football (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) is now eligible for a postseason bowl game.

Per NCAA rules, a team must win a minimum of six games to earn bowl game eligibility. The win over Georgia Southern was Texas State’s sixth of the 2023-24 season.

The last time Texas State won six games in a season since becoming a part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision was in 2014 when the team won seven games.

The six wins does not guarantee Texas State a bowl game bid but instead qualifies the team for consideration to play in one. In 2014, despite winning seven games, Texas State was not selected to participate in a bowl game.

Texas State has three regular-season games remaining on its schedule to strengthen its resume to the selection committee to be chosen to play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.

For its next game, Texas State will face Coastal Carolina University (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Coastal Carolina is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior tight end Konner Fox celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State secures bowl game eligibility in win against Georgia Southern
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
European golfers discover second home at Texas State
Illustration by Harrison Moore
Electric scooters on campus do more harm than good
Texas State redshirt freshman defender Kate Roberts (24) dribbles the ball down field during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State's season ends with heartbreaking loss to undefeated South Alabama
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball down the side of the field during the game against TSU, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Meza represents El Salvador and Texas State soccer
Illustration by Harrison Moore
San Marcos lacks representation in congress
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Senior Spotlight: Reality star to Division I athlete Chance Main's collegiate career
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball down the field, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats unable to overcome turnovers, lose homecoming showdown to Trojans
Texas State junior offensive lineman Jimento Obigbo (73) participates in individual pregame team drills, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Two bodies, one heart: The Obigbo Twins
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks to secure bowl game eligibility in homecoming showdown against Troy
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Conference championship or bust for Texas State football
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
"This is the dang Super Bowl": Texas State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten at home
More in Sports
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 2-1 in opening round of Sun Belt Conference Tournament
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Southeastern Louisiana, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take out the brooms against Arkansas State
Texas State sophomore midfielder Chloe Jones (13) runs the ball down field to score during the game against Southern Miss, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends regular season with a draw on senior night
Untitled-1 [Recovered]
Drought forces little league into recalibration of season
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno eyes her opponent, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis transfer broadens team passion
Texas State forward sophomore Addison Peters (16) goes to head the ball in order to gain possession during the game against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Final road game of season results in 4-0 shutout loss for Texas State
SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *