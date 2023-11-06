Texas State football bowl eligible for first time in nine years

Kobe Arriaga Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

With Saturday’s 45-24 victory against Georgia Southern University, Texas State football (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) is now eligible for a postseason bowl game.

Per NCAA rules, a team must win a minimum of six games to earn bowl game eligibility. The win over Georgia Southern was Texas State’s sixth of the 2023-24 season.

The last time Texas State won six games in a season since becoming a part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision was in 2014 when the team won seven games.

The six wins does not guarantee Texas State a bowl game bid but instead qualifies the team for consideration to play in one. In 2014, despite winning seven games, Texas State was not selected to participate in a bowl game.

Texas State has three regular-season games remaining on its schedule to strengthen its resume to the selection committee to be chosen to play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.

For its next game, Texas State will face Coastal Carolina University (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Kickoff between Texas State and Coastal Carolina is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.