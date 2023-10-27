87°
Drought forces little league into recalibration of season
October 27, 2023
Tatiana Salazar, San Marcos bilingual Ccommunications specialist, filling out the application for an enhanced library card on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the San Marcos Public Library.
Programs offer IDs for county residents
October 27, 2023
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month
October 27, 2023
Texas State junior offensive lineman Jimento Obigbo (73) participates in individual pregame team drills, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Two bodies, one heart: The Obigbo Twins
October 26, 2023
Candidates for homecoming court reflect on their time at Texas State
October 26, 2023
A car drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Old Ranch Road 12 and Blanco Street in San Marcos.
San Marcos under flash flood warning
October 26, 2023

Texas State seeks to secure bowl game eligibility in homecoming showdown against Troy

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
October 25, 2023
Texas+State+junior+running+back+Donerio+Davenport+%288%29+carries+the+ball+against+Louisiana-Monroe%2C+Saturday%2C+Oct.+14%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Allison Mendoza
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Coming off its bye week, Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) is set to take on Troy University (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) for its fourth conference game this Saturday.

The Bobcats are coming off a hard-fought win against Louisiana Monroe after mounting a fourth-quarter comeback from a 20-9 deficit with under five minutes remaining. Junior wide receiver Joey Hobert’s two touchdown receptions gave Texas State the win in the final minute of regulation.

Texas State has not beaten Troy since 1997 and is on an 11-game losing streak to the Trojans. The past two losses were decided in the fourth quarter.

Troy enters Saturday’s contest on a four-game winning streak. The Trojans have only allowed 10 total points over their previous games, and their combined point differential against those opposing teams is 84-10.

“That’s a darn good football team; there’s a reason they had the opportunity to hoist the trophy up last year,” Texas State Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato said. “We have an excellent opponent coming into our home stadium; these are the games you dream about.”

A win for the Bobcats would entail bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 and will keep them ranked in first place in the Sun Belt West Division. A win will also be the first time Texas State has achieved six wins in a season since 2014.

“It’s going be a tough battle for us,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We got to be physical, we got to play tough [and] we got to fly around.”

Kickoff between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
