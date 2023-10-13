Texas State looks to keep conference championship hopes alive

After last week’s loss, Texas State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) will begin its three-game homestand against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) for its third conference game this Saturday.

The Bobcats are coming off a loss against Louisiana-Lafayette where their punt was blocked in the final three minutes of regulation. This play allowed the Ragin’ Cajuns to score the game-winning touchdown and give Texas State its first conference loss of the season.

Texas State and ULM have met 10 times in each program’s respected history, with the Bobcats only winning four matchups. ULM won last season’s contest 31-30 at Malone Stadium.

If the Bobcats put up more than six points this Saturday, they will have surpassed their 2022 season point total in just seven of 12 regular season games.

The Bobcat defense is coming off a performance where they forced three fumbles, recovered two and held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 423 yards of total offense.

“We’ll be ready,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “You got to have a short-term memory and learn from your mistakes.”

The Warhawks are coming off a 55-7 loss to South Alabama and will attempt to end their three-game losing streak.

Kickoff between Texas State and ULM is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.