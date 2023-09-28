Texas State aims to conquer the Sun Belt

After getting off to the best start to a season in a decade, Texas State (3-1) will go on the road to face the University of Southern Mississippi (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) for its first conference game of the season this Saturday.

Texas State and Southern Miss have met just three times in each program’s respected history, with the Bobcats only winning once. Southern Miss won last season’s contest 20-14 at Bobcat Stadium.

The Bobcats are fresh off a come-from-behind victory against Nevada, where they trailed 17-0 at halftime, and will be looking for its fourth win this Saturday.

A win would tie the total amount Texas State had last season. A win will also mark Texas State’s first victory over the Golden Eagles since the 2013-14 season.

The Bobcat offense can explode at any given time, and will attempt to showcase that again on Saturday. In the win over Nevada, Texas State racked up 574 yards of offense and 35 points in the second half.

“The pre-season is over,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said. “Everything is focused on Southern Miss and how we can continue to win.”

Southern Miss is coming off a 44-37 loss to Arkansas State and will attempt to snap its current three-game losing streak.

“Physically the best team we’ve played,” Kinne said. “They play well together, they’re well coached, it’s going to be quite the challenge.”

The Bobcats will go into this week ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference standings and seeking to begin its conference championship run.

Kickoff between Texas State and Southern Mississippi is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.