Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State won 35-23.
Texas State aims to conquer the Sun Belt
September 28, 2023
Texas State offensive assistant coach Lindsey Scott Jr. embraces redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) during the Baylor game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Lindsey Scott Jr.: Finding love for the game of football
September 28, 2023
Festival goers share a laugh before the Mermaid Promenade starts, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in San Marcos.
Mermaids dive into Mermaid Society’s annual festival
September 28, 2023
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
September 28, 2023
Rodrigo shares a powerful message in GUTS
Rodrigo shares a powerful message in "GUTS"
September 28, 2023
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell (33) runs out of the tunnel before the Jackson State game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Faith, leadership, and football for Ben Bell
September 27, 2023

Texas State aims to conquer the Sun Belt

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
September 28, 2023
Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State won 35-23.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates the victory against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State won 35-23.

After getting off to the best start to a season in a decade, Texas State (3-1) will go on the road to face the University of Southern Mississippi (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) for its first conference game of the season this Saturday.

Texas State and Southern Miss have met just three times in each program’s respected history, with the Bobcats only winning once. Southern Miss won last season’s contest 20-14 at Bobcat Stadium.

The Bobcats are fresh off a come-from-behind victory against Nevada, where they trailed 17-0 at halftime, and will be looking for its fourth win this Saturday.

A win would tie the total amount Texas State had last season. A win will also mark Texas State’s first victory over the Golden Eagles since the 2013-14 season.

The Bobcat offense can explode at any given time, and will attempt to showcase that again on Saturday. In the win over Nevada, Texas State racked up 574 yards of offense and 35 points in the second half.

“The pre-season is over,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said. “Everything is focused on Southern Miss and how we can continue to win.”

Southern Miss is coming off a 44-37 loss to Arkansas State and will attempt to snap its current three-game losing streak.

“Physically the best team we’ve played,” Kinne said. “They play well together, they’re well coached, it’s going to be quite the challenge.”

The Bobcats will go into this week ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference standings and seeking to begin its conference championship run.

Kickoff between Texas State and Southern Mississippi is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
