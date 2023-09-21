Texas State seeks to protect its house against Nevada

Texas State football (2-1) is set to take on the University of Nevada (0-3) in its fourth game of the 2023 season Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

The two teams have only met twice in each other’s respected history. Nevada won both times, including a 38-14 week one victory last season. The Wolf Pack have lost every game since defeating the Bobcats.

Texas State is coming off a 77-34 blowout win against Jackson State last weekend and is looking for its third win under first-year head coach G.J. Kinne. They will also attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Texas State has shown its ability to bounce back since its loss against UTSA in week two. In last week’s contest, the Bobcats tallied 684 yards of offense. Despite last week’s result, Kinne’s mind is still focused on execution.

“We got to come out here and execute at a very high level, and that’s what it’s going to come down to,” Kinne said.

Nevada is coming off a 31-24 loss to Kansas and will be looking for its first win of the season.

“They’ll be ready,” Kinne said. “They played well this past week, so those guys will probably have some confidence in them.”

The Bobcats enter this week ranked third in the country in sacks at 14.0 and 12th in the nation in scoring offense as they seek a 2-0 home record.

Kickoff between Texas State and Nevada is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.