Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA

Texas State will go on the road to take on the University of Texas at San Antonio in its second game of the 2023-24 season this Saturday, giving head coach G.J. Kinne his first taste of the I-35 rivalry.

“We have a big-time opponent, and they are going to be really good. They are going to be really motivated,” Kinne said at his weekly press conference. “That’s why you come to Texas State, to play in games like this and go on the road.”

The Bobcats will be looking for their first win in school history versus the Roadrunners, who have defeated them four times. In their last matchup during the 2020-21 season, Texas State suffered a 52-49 defeat in double overtime.

Kinne will face his former high school head coach, Jeff Traylor, who now has the same position at UTSA.

“Everyone knows how much respect I have for coach Traylor,” Kinne said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without his help and his guidance and mentorship.”

Texas State is coming off a shocking week one victory this past Saturday, defeating heavily favored Baylor 42-31 in Waco. The win was the Bobcats’ first victory over not only Baylor but any Power Five team in program history.

Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley went 22-of-30 to post 298 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi led the Bobcats in rushing with 83 yards, one receiving touchdown and a 65-yard touchdown run.

The Roadrunners were less fortunate last week, losing to the University of Houston by a 17-14. UTSA redshirt senior quarterback Frank Harris went 18-of-36 for 208 passing yards but threw three interceptions against the Cougars.

“[Frank Harris is] hard to stop,” Texas State defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke said. “A lot of people have seen him and not a lot of people have stopped him.”

Kickoff between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.