Latest Stories
77°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA
September 7, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State
September 7, 2023
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Studio San Martian to continue after closure
September 7, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
TXST must accommodate commuters
September 7, 2023
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
September 5, 2023
TXST programs to host events for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
TXST programs to host events for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
September 5, 2023

Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA

Carter Bordwell, Sports Contributor
September 7, 2023
Texas+State+senior+wide+receiver+Julian+Ortega-Jones+rounds+up+the+team+and+chants+encouraging+words%2C+Saturday%2C+April+1%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Carly Earnest
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State will go on the road to take on the University of Texas at San Antonio in its second game of the 2023-24 season this Saturday, giving head coach G.J. Kinne his first taste of the I-35 rivalry.

“We have a big-time opponent, and they are going to be really good. They are going to be really motivated,” Kinne said at his weekly press conference. “That’s why you come to Texas State, to play in games like this and go on the road.”

The Bobcats will be looking for their first win in school history versus the Roadrunners, who have defeated them four times. In their last matchup during the 2020-21 season, Texas State suffered a 52-49 defeat in double overtime.

Kinne will face his former high school head coach, Jeff Traylor, who now has the same position at UTSA. 

“Everyone knows how much respect I have for coach Traylor,” Kinne said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without his help and his guidance and mentorship.”

Texas State is coming off a shocking week one victory this past Saturday, defeating heavily favored Baylor 42-31 in Waco. The win was the Bobcats’ first victory over not only Baylor but any Power Five team in program history.

Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley went 22-of-30 to post 298 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi led the Bobcats in rushing with 83 yards, one receiving touchdown and a 65-yard touchdown run.

The Roadrunners were less fortunate last week, losing to the University of Houston by a 17-14. UTSA redshirt senior quarterback Frank Harris went 18-of-36 for 208 passing yards but threw three interceptions against the Cougars. 

“[Frank Harris is] hard to stop,” Texas State defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke said. “A lot of people have seen him and not a lot of people have stopped him.”

Kickoff between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Studio San Martian to continue after closure
Illustration by DJ Ross
TXST must accommodate commuters
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
Lauren Rosenberger, interior design junior, and her horse jump over the wall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Sunny Fox Farms in San Marcos.
TXST Equestrian Team gallops to a new season, competition
More in football
Texas State sophomore wide reciever Kole Wilson (2) runs after making a catch against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
Kinne era begins with a bang as Texas State takes down Baylor for historic win
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Football gears up to "Take Back Texas" in upcoming season
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *