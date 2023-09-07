Latest Stories
77°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA
September 7, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State
September 7, 2023
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Studio San Martian to continue after closure
September 7, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
TXST must accommodate commuters
September 7, 2023
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
September 5, 2023
TXST programs to host events for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
TXST programs to host events for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
September 5, 2023

“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
September 7, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Sarah Manning
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

For redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby, the opportunity to play football at Texas State is a dream come true.

At his first press conference as a member of Texas State, the signal caller was all smiles as he spoke about how grateful he was to be in his current position.

“I have a great opportunity to come play with a team that I’m very happy about. Just to be in Texas close to my family, it’s amazing,” Hornsby said.

Since joining the team in January, coaches and teammates have raved about Hornsby’s arm strength, maturity, work ethic, leadership and mostly his track speed. His teammate sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson said that Hornsby is a leader on and off the field.

“He just brings a lot to the game with his legs and his arm. He can stretch the field and when a play crashes he can make something happen,” Wilson said.

Hornsby is a native of Texas, having grown up in the town of Missouri City located in the greater Houston area.

Hornsby began playing football at 4-years-old and by the time he was 13, he came to the realization that football could be a part of his life for many years.

“I was playing high school football as a seventh and eighth grader,” Hornsby said. “Then when I got to high school I started as a freshman on varsity. Doing that and going to workouts and seeing guys around the country putting my talent with their talent and coming out as the best I knew I had a chance at this.”

Coming out of high school, Hornsby was rated as a consensus four-star prospect and was selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He committed to the University of Arkansas over programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.

Hornsby said he doesn’t regret his decision to commit to Arkansas and believes it was an experience he needed.

“Going to Arkansas was a great experience to get away from home and to become a young man. I learned so much from being there. Coach [Sam Pittman] taught me so much. I think it helped me with my maturity mentally, physically and becoming the leader I am today,” Hornsby said.

During three seasons with the Razorbacks Hornsby appeared in a total of 16 games but was unable to lock up the permanent starting quarterback job. After the 2022-23 season, Hornsby wanted a fresh start and chose to leave the Razorbacks.

“I decided to transfer because I felt like I’m good enough to have my own team,” Hornsby said. “And I wanted to come back home. There’s no place like home.”

Hornsby became one of the most coveted prospects in the transfer portal as several schools began recruiting him including Texas State.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said he began recruiting Hornsby immediately upon hearing he had put his name in the portal.

“As soon as he got in the portal, we were on him,” Kinne said. “He had a couple of different options but I think the ability to stay in Texas to play in a scheme like this, I think that really sold him.”

Aside from Texas State, the University of Nebraska tried to recruit Hornsby because of Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s relationship with the quarterback, which was developed during Rhule’s head coach tenure at Baylor.

Reports said Hornsby took an official visit to Nebraska to meet with Rhule and his staff. Following the visit, it appeared Hornsby was going to be wearing red and white this fall. However, on Jan. 9, he made the announcement that he commited to Texas State over Nebraska.

Hornsby, who hasn’t publicly commented much about his recruitment since committing to Texas State, said two pivotal factors that led him to pick the Bobcats over the Cornhuskers were distance and the ability to play his position like he wants to.

“I like coach Matt Rhule. It’s all love for those guys [Nebraska] but that’s like 15 hours away from my house,” Hornsby said. “That’s not a trip that my mom would enjoy to make… I felt like coach G.J. [Kinne] and coach Leftwich were going to give me the greatest opportunity to play the position I want to play. So that’s why I’m here.”

According to Kinne, he never had any doubt about which position Hornsby should play.

“From the very first time I texted him I said, ‘You’re a quarterback. That’s the way we see you. We believe in you. We’re going to continue to develop you’,” Kinne said.

Since Kinne was hired in December anticipation and expectations have grown for the 2023-24 season. Many believe this team will not only be able to compete for the Sun Belt Conference Championship, but also secure that long-sought-after first bowl game appearance in program history.

Hornsby said he feels no pressure by being the man under center expected to lead the Texas State football program to these unprecedented new heights.

“I’m built for this moment. I’m going to be prepared for the moment. If it is me, I’m going to take my opportunity and run with it and put my team in the best predicaments that I can put them in,” Hornsby said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Studio San Martian to continue after closure
Illustration by DJ Ross
TXST must accommodate commuters
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
Lauren Rosenberger, interior design junior, and her horse jump over the wall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Sunny Fox Farms in San Marcos.
TXST Equestrian Team gallops to a new season, competition
Texas State sophomore wide reciever Kole Wilson (2) runs after making a catch against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
Kinne era begins with a bang as Texas State takes down Baylor for historic win
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Julian Orteaga-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Football searches for bowl selection in 2023
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Football gears up to "Take Back Texas" in upcoming season
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (2) regroups for the next offensive play during a game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats lost 42-7.
Hawkins named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) yell argue a call, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) dribbles the ball past a North Texas defender Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout by Oklahoma State for third straight loss
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *