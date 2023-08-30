Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco

Texas State will travel to Waco to face off against Baylor University in its season opener this Saturday, marking the beginning of first-year head coach G.J. Kinne’s career in San Marcos.

This will be the third consecutive season the Bobcats have faced the Bears and the second time in week one. Texas State has lost the two previous matchups, including a 42-7 dismantling in Waco last season.

“We’re getting ready to go play a football game,” Kinne said in his weekly press conference. “Great opportunity for us to go out there and shock the world.”

The Bobcats will open up the season against a Power Five opponent at McClain Stadium, one of the loudest stadiums in the Big 12 Conference. Kinne said he is confident his team won’t be overwhelmed but rather motivated by the challenge.

A depth chart was released earlier this week, but it did not give definite answers as to who will start. Who starts isn’t a concern for the Texas State coaching staff, as this week one matchup will provide a great opportunity to evaluate their team at game speed.

“Whoever goes out there first doesn’t mean they’re going to end the game,” Kinne said. “I want to see a bunch of guys play.”

Saturday’s game will likely feature a rotation of several Bobcat players at almost every position. But the rotational style of play does not mean Kinne and his staff are not trying to start the season 1-0. Offensive Coordinator Mark Leftwich said he expects the offense to operate proficiently despite the uncertainty of who will be on the field.

“No matter who’s in the game, the expectation of how we perform on offense doesn’t change,” Leftwich said. “We’re expected to go out there and score every time we touch the ball.”

Kinne said he is confident in his team and what they can achieve on the field Saturday night.

“I just hope at the end of that deal we can celebrate in the locker room,” Kinne said.

Kickoff between Texas State and Baylor is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.