Latest Stories
99°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco
August 30, 2023
Illustration by DJ Ross
Attacks on higher education are dangerous
August 30, 2023
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
August 30, 2023
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
August 29, 2023
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
August 28, 2023
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
August 28, 2023

Texas State set to kick off Kinne era in Waco

James Horton, Sports Contributor
August 30, 2023
Texas+State+head+coach+GJ+Kinne+walks+around+the+field+before+the+spring+game%2C+Saturday%2C+Apr.+22%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Carly Earnest
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State will travel to Waco to face off against Baylor University in its season opener this Saturday, marking the beginning of first-year head coach G.J. Kinne’s career in San Marcos. 

This will be the third consecutive season the Bobcats have faced the Bears and the second time in week one. Texas State has lost the two previous matchups, including a 42-7 dismantling in Waco last season. 

“We’re getting ready to go play a football game,” Kinne said in his weekly press conference. “Great opportunity for us to go out there and shock the world.” 

The Bobcats will open up the season against a Power Five opponent at McClain Stadium, one of the loudest stadiums in the Big 12 Conference. Kinne said he is confident his team won’t be overwhelmed but rather motivated by the challenge. 

A depth chart was released earlier this week, but it did not give definite answers as to who will start. Who starts isn’t a concern for the Texas State coaching staff, as this week one matchup will provide a great opportunity to evaluate their team at game speed. 

“Whoever goes out there first doesn’t mean they’re going to end the game,” Kinne said. “I want to see a bunch of guys play.” 

Saturday’s game will likely feature a rotation of several Bobcat players at almost every position. But the rotational style of play does not mean Kinne and his staff are not trying to start the season 1-0. Offensive Coordinator Mark Leftwich said he expects the offense to operate proficiently despite the uncertainty of who will be on the field.   

“No matter who’s in the game, the expectation of how we perform on offense doesn’t change,” Leftwich said. “We’re expected to go out there and score every time we touch the ball.”  

Kinne said he is confident in his team and what they can achieve on the field Saturday night.  

“I just hope at the end of that deal we can celebrate in the locker room,” Kinne said.  

Kickoff between Texas State and Baylor is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. 

  

 

 

 

 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by DJ Ross
Attacks on higher education are dangerous
Texas State sophomore defender/forward Addison Peters (16) goes to trap the ball and gain possession against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer seeks to dominate season
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past midfield during the game against North Texas at Bobcat Soccer Complex Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State drops first road game of 2023 season
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
San Marcos ends decades old juvenile curfew
Texas State women reflect on “Barbie” movie
Texas State women reflect on “Barbie” movie
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Football gears up to "Take Back Texas" in upcoming season
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (2) regroups for the next offensive play during a game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats lost 42-7.
Hawkins named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  
Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football loses pair of running backs for 2023-2024 season
More in Sports
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
Defenseman Nick Grabner shoots the puck during the alumni game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Ice and Field at the Crossover in Cedar Park, Texas.
Hockey makes changes for success after disastrous season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
Texas State senior forward Olivia Wright (20) dribbles the ball past North Texas defenders at Bobcat Soccer Complex, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State suffers first defeat of season against North Texas









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *