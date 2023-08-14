Latest Stories
75°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

The University Star

The University Star
Latest Stories
State funding to boost the Run to R1
State funding to boost the Run to R1
August 14, 2023
Texas State sophomore punter Seamus OKelly (99) prepares to punt the ball back to Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brooks Stadium.
O’Kelly named to Ray Guy Award preseason watchlist
August 14, 2023
Cake in a Bowl members posing at Purgatory Creek, May 3, 2023, in San Marcos.
Cake in a Bowl: TXST band finds paradise in pop funk music
August 13, 2023
San Martians walk past Rheas Ice Cream, Saturday, July 8, 2023 in San Marcos.
SMTX business tips to beat heat
July 29, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  
Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks
July 26, 2023
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against The University of Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State
July 26, 2023

Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
July 26, 2023
Texas+State+redshirt+junior+defensive+tackle+Levi+Bell+%2854%29+lines+up+on+the+line+of+scrimmage+in+a+three+point+stance+prepared+to+rush+the+quarterback+once+the+ball+is+snapped+against+Houston+Christian+University%2C+Saturday%2C+September+24%2C+2022%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.%26%23160%3B%26%23160%3B

Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  

Former Texas State defensive tackle Levi Bell was signed by the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday evening.
The news was first reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
The signing comes after Bell worked out for the team Wednesday morning. Bell will now be a part of the Seahawks’ 90-man training camp roster.
The Cedar Park native began his collegiate career at the University of Idaho and spent time at Tyler Junior College and Louisiana Tech University before transferring to Texas State prior to the 2022-2023 season.
Bell’s lone season with the Bobcats was a breakout one as he was named a PFF All-America third team, All-Sun Belt Conference second team and the PFF All-Sun Belt Conference first team.
In what was a disappointing season for Texas State that saw the team finish with a 4-8 record Bell was one of the few bright spots. Bell played in all 12 games making 11 starts in which he amassed 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Bell initially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal following the firing of former Texas State head coach Jake Spavital. Despite getting a notable amount of attention from several programs Bell elected to forgo his final year of college eligibility and submit his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.
After going undrafted Bell was signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens but was waived one week later.
Bell then signed with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the league’s 2023 Draft.
In one season with the Panthers Bell recorded 17 tackles and 4.0 sacks as an edge rusher.
Bell projects as an outside linebacker with the Seahawks and will be a long shot to make the team’s final 53-man roster.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Cake in a Bowl members posing at Purgatory Creek, May 3, 2023, in San Marcos.
Cake in a Bowl: TXST band finds paradise in pop funk music
San Martians walk past Rheas Ice Cream, Saturday, July 8, 2023 in San Marcos.
SMTX business tips to beat heat
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against The University of Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State
Texas State Baseball senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors (13) and his teammates return to the dugout after the eighth inning with three outs to go to defeat the Cardinal in game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Former Bobcats finding success in MLB Minor Leagues
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public mens basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff
Firefighters work inside the new fire station Friday, July 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMFD opens sixth fire station
More in football
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football loses pair of running backs for 2023-2024 season
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State, Kinne add second SEC quarterback through transfer portal
Texas State special teams coordinator and associate head coach Daniel Da Prato explains to team white the next play during the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Spring game showcases potential for Texas State football, Kinne
Texas State junior quarterback Malik Hornsby throw a down the field at spring practices, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Spring practices underway
New Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne gets introduced at a Texas State mens basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Kinne prioritizes youth in coaching staff construction
Texas State President Kelly Damphousse greets students on the sidelines at the homecoming football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. 
Damphousse aims to change culture through football rebuild
More in Sports
Texas State freshman long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023. 
Trio of All-Americans reflect on NCAA Outdoor Championships
Junior JJ Smith (25) waits at first base and watches the pitch, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
JJ Smith: An example-setter through quiet confidence
Texas State sophomore pitcher Levi Wells (25) pitches to a Cardinal batter during game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional against Stanford, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Levi Wells selected by Baltimore Orioles in fourth round of MLB Draft
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball set to play in 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic
Texas State mens basketball head coach Terrence Johnson talks strategy over a timeout during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sat. Feb 5, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 69-64.
Men's basketball finalizes 2023-2024 roster
Texas State freshman thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir celebrates after her throw in the womens hammer throw event at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Thursday, June. 8, 2023. 
Track and field rack up All-American honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *