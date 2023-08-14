Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks

Former Texas State defensive tackle Levi Bell was signed by the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday evening.

The news was first reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

The signing comes after Bell worked out for the team Wednesday morning. Bell will now be a part of the Seahawks’ 90-man training camp roster.

The Cedar Park native began his collegiate career at the University of Idaho and spent time at Tyler Junior College and Louisiana Tech University before transferring to Texas State prior to the 2022-2023 season.

Bell’s lone season with the Bobcats was a breakout one as he was named a PFF All-America third team, All-Sun Belt Conference second team and the PFF All-Sun Belt Conference first team.

In what was a disappointing season for Texas State that saw the team finish with a 4-8 record Bell was one of the few bright spots. Bell played in all 12 games making 11 starts in which he amassed 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

Bell initially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal following the firing of former Texas State head coach Jake Spavital. Despite getting a notable amount of attention from several programs Bell elected to forgo his final year of college eligibility and submit his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After going undrafted Bell was signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens but was waived one week later.

Bell then signed with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the league’s 2023 Draft.

In one season with the Panthers Bell recorded 17 tackles and 4.0 sacks as an edge rusher.

Bell projects as an outside linebacker with the Seahawks and will be a long shot to make the team’s final 53-man roster.