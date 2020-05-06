Quarantine Q&A with Texas State ESPN+ announcer Brant Freeman

COVID-19 shut down all live sporting events for the foreseeable future, forcing athletes, coaches and sports reporters to find new ways to do their jobs.

Brant Freeman is the ESPN+ play-by-play announcer for Texas State Athletics and Texas State alumnus. Among his television work, he appears in on-air radio broadcasts for Texas State men’s and women’s basketball and has an online presence through podcasting, video features and social media to provide updates on Bobcat sports. Freeman kicked off his sports career while working as a sports reporter for KTSW 89.9, Texas State’s campus radio station.

Multimedia reporter Kate Connors sat down with Freeman over Zoom to discuss how he is adapting to his job and how it has affected his life.

