(Gallery) Bobcat baseball wins one, loses two in Round Rock Classic

Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) hugs senior infielder Cameron Thompson after finishing his home run, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) runs towards first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) reaches home base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) runs to second base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) reaches home base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) reaches home base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) runs toward first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) throws the ball to first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) pitches the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior center fielder August Ramirez (18) celebrates making it to first base, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) celebrates making it to first base, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State infielder/outfielder Alec Patino (23) dives for the ball, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior center fielder August Ramirez (18) receives a high five from his coach as he completes runs the base, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior outfielder/infielder Cade Manning (9) runs to third base, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) celebrates his homerun, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
