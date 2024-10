Shoemaker and owner of Tracking Natives Luis Cuervo sings and plays a drum after passing over a sacred fan to Roxanne Garza who accepted the gift on behalf of her uncle and Miakan-Garza Band elder Dr. Mario Garza, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the headwaters of the Sacred Springs, or the San Marcos River. The fan is made with feathers from birds of the south and a handle typical of the north to unite energies of both sides of the Americas.